Barclays becomes the Official Banking Partner of WNBA’s New York Liberty. Source: Shutterstock.com

Barclays and New York Liberty have announced a new multi-year partnership in which Barclays will become the team’s Official Banking Partner, in a deal that includes marquee jersey patch placement beginning with the 2024 WNBA season. This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to advancing gender equity on and off the court.

Barclays’ investment in the New York Liberty adds to the existing strong partnership with BSE Global and accompanies the bank’s existing Barclays Centre naming rights and Brooklyn Nets team sponsorship.

New York Liberty joins Barclays’ existing sporting collaborations

At the core of this new partnership is also a commitment to give back to the community in Brooklyn. In connection with this sponsorship, Barclays will also expand their relationship with the nonprofit Good Shepherd Services’ Rebound Program which uses basketball to help combat youth un- and underemployment by teaching vital employability and life skills.

Keia Clarke, New York Liberty CEO, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Barclays as the Liberty’s Official Banking Partner. This investment is another example of how women’s sports are capturing the hearts and minds of sports fans around the world. The commitment of Barclays allows Liberty to continually grow our business and broaden our impact. Our community is the ultimate beneficiary here, and we look forward to working alongside Barclays to provide young New Yorkers with the opportunities to develop life skills, a shared sense of community, and self-confidence through basketball.”

Meghan Graper, Co-Head of Debt Capital Markets at Barclays, added: “New York is our home and the centre of the financial world, and our sponsorship of the New York Liberty reiterates our pride in powering the people and communities that are the heartbeat of New York. In addition, our sponsorship is an evolution of our footprint that for years has been supporting female athletes, youth athletes, and disadvantaged youth and we’re incredibly proud and excited about the value it will bring to the city, to our colleagues, and our clients.”

