‘Bank of England must end its over-regulation of financial services’ image credit: shutterstock

The central bank’s over-regulation of innovative financial institutions – like challenger banks and non-banks – is limiting the UK’s post-recession economic growth. The Bank of England is guilty of being over-cautious, hampering innovation, development, and growth across the modern financial services landscape. And the Bank of England too readily accepts financial services as the root cause of its economic problems.

These arguments are advanced by Yerbol Orynbayev, an independent financial services consultant based in Washington DC. Prior to his consultancy career, Orynbayev served as the Deputy Prime Minister from 2007-2013 and Aide to the President on economic policy from 2013-2015. He also worked as the Governor of the World Bank on behalf of Kazakhstan, and helped to steer the nation out of the Financial Crisis in 2008. He was chairman of First Heartland Securities and held a number of Board-level roles at the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Hesitancy to cut interest rates impacts economic growth

He also calls out the Bank of England’s recent reluctance to cut interest rates. The hesitancy to cut rates is a surefire sign that they need to shift their attitude to risk. Indeed, Orynbayev says that the economy’s short-term growth depends on it. The intervention from the former Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan follows reports of Revolut’s wait for its UK banking licence. This relates to demands from the UK’s Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) over the past three years despite internal confidence that it would be granted quickly.

Revolut licence application: ‘PRA is over-cautious’

Yerbol Orynbayev tells RBI: “Under the never-ending demands of the PRA, Revolut’s struggles to obtain its banking licence certainly shows one thing. Along with the FCA, the Bank of England is incredibly over-cautious. Revolut has spearheaded innovation across FX services. A banking licence would provide them with access to other services they could dramatically improve. The Bank of England is missing a trick. They’re hampering innovation.”

He argues that a UK banking licence would enable Revolut to operate more efficiently and effectively in the country. It could offer a broader range of secure financial services to their customers. But the year-long delay has prevented it from innovating in a number of areas, hampering its development and effective offerings in the UK.

Non-bank financial institutions ‘unfairly targeted’

Meantime, non-bank financial institutions, including insurance firms, asset managers, pension schemes, and venture capitalists, have also been targeted. According to the Financial Stability Board, NBFIs hold just over 46% of global financial assets or approximately $218trn. Moreover, they have contributed to almost all of the £425bn net increase in UK business lending since 2008.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Fearing their influence could leave the UK vulnerable to a credit crunch, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden has recently outlined the central bank’s intentions to build a proactive case for regulating non-banks. Orynbayev acknowledges the need for this increased oversight. But he is wary about punishing these financial institutions for an issue that arose from then-PM Liz Truss’ tax cuts in 2022.

Current regulatory sentiment dates back to disastrous Truss premiership

Orynbayev says: “Liz Truss’ tax cuts in 2022 sparked this whole regulatory movement.

UK government bonds were manically bought, yields rose, revealing vulnerabilities across the UK’s vast network of NBFIs. To boil it down to its very core, the Bank of England’s calls for regulation against NBFIs have stemmed from a critical political error.

“But this is not a surprise. Since the 2008 financial crisis, regulation against financial institutions has tightened. The spotlight on financial services has only shone brighter and harsher. The Bank of England needs to be wary of this approach. Reactive regulatory punishments like this could hamper the growth of the UK’s wider financial services landscape.”

Rates policy overly cautious

Besides financial services, the Bank of England has also been overly cautious with its rates policy. Huw Pill, the chief economist at the central bank, recently warned that a cut to UK interest rates is still “some way off”. This is dulling hopes for increased business activity and economic growth. Orynbayev believes the Bank of England’s hesitancy is impacting not only financial services, but also the country’s economic potential.

Orynbayev concludes: “Huw Pill’s recent comments on cutting interest rates is indicative of the Bank of England’s wider issue. Following months of economic troubles, the Bank of England should be itching to reignite the UK’s business activity. And, as a result, supercharge the economy. But they’re doing quite the opposite. They’re twiddling their thumbs.

“The UK’s financial services sector has been the brunt of the central bank’s caution. And, for a country that has produced groundbreaking challenger banks like Monzo and Starling, this friendly fire is only going to put a ceiling on innovation. It leaves its financial services sector in cobwebs.

“The Bank of England now has an opportunity to dictate the future of the UK’s thriving financial services ecosystem and the economy’s post-recession recovery. But, to ensure both, they need to shift their attitude. They can’t shy away from risk.”