Indian public-sector lender, Bank of Baroda, has launched the 6th edition of its Baroda Kisan Pakhwada. The annual, fortnight long engagement programme is focused on the Indian agrarian economy. The bank’s semi-urban, rural and some metro and urban branches across India come together to participate in the initiative. Bank of Baroda aims to reach 400,000 farmers through a number of outreach events.
Specifically, the bank engages with farmers to create awareness about various initiatives. Examples include the Kisan credit card drive in the name of “Ghar-Ghar KCC Abhiyaan”. In addition, the bank will promote agri products, schemes/offers and delivery channels offered geared towards the farming community. The event will also help to promote various Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes introduced by the Government of India. These include the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM-FME).
The Bank will organise farmer meetings, choupals, kisan melas and health camps (for soil, animals and farmers) during the fortnight. It will also use this occasion to promote awareness on financial literacy and cyber frauds to participants.
2022 ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ connected with 387,000 farmers
Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said: “The Baroda Kisan Pakhwada is a one-of-its-kind farmer engagement and outreach programme in the Indian banking industry. Through this programme, our aim is to acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of the agriculture sector to the Indian economy. And help them grow by offering them a range of agri-specific lending products as well as other banking products & services. Bank of Baroda has a rich legacy of serving its agri customers. The Baroda Kisan Pakhwada is one such initiative aimed at strengthening this bond.”
During the 2022 Baroda Kisan Pakhwada, a total of 20,152 outreach programmes were organised. The Bank connected with 387,179 farmers during the fortnight.
For the year to end September, 64% government-owned Bank of Baroda’s agri lending grew by 13.7% y-o-y.
