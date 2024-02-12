NCR Atleos has announced that Banco Sabadell, one of the largest banks in Spain, has selected Atleos as its ATM network partner. As part of this new alliance, Atleo will provide its customers with easy, secure access to cash and financial services outside of its branches.
Atleos expands financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network. It is one of the largest independently owned networks in the world. Through its digital-first technology and global services operation, Atleos optimises the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximises self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.
Over 1,400 Atleos ATMS will soon be available to Banco Sabadell customers
Banco Sabadell customers will soon be able to transact with over 1,400 Atleos-owned and operated ATMs in Spain in trusted retail locations including convenience stores, supermarkets and shopping centres. By selecting the proven experts at Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM network solution, Banco Sabadell will reduce complexity and boost operational efficiency, while providing optimum availability and access for customers.
Previously this year, Security Bank of Kansas City expanded its partnership with Atleos, also to improve its self-service banking options.
Daniel Pelluz, Head of Cards, Retail Banking of Banco Sabadell, praised Atleos and looked positively towards the two companies’ future together. He said: “We wanted a trusted partner to provide an ATM network outside of our branches, as an outsourced service. We chose Atleos for their proven track record of success owning and operating ATM networks, and we are delighted that we can deliver an exceptional customer experience outside of our branches, in a way that is operationally efficient for us.”
Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos, said: “By utilising Atleos’ ATM network, Banco Sabadell is extending its network of branches. We are excited to expand our partnership with Banco Sabadell, so their customers can access financial services when and where they prefer.”
