Bahrain Islamic Bank to implement Nutanix’s solutions. Source: Shutterstock.com

Bahrain Islamic Bank will implement Nutanix technology solutions to accelerate its digital transformation. The Bank ran Nutanix in a test environment for a year in order to understand the technology’s capabilities and get experience with its performance and reliability. Now it has decided to invest in a full suite of solutions including Nutanix Database-as-a-Service, Nutanix Files, Nutanix Data Protection and Nutanix AHV.

The implementation of a wide suite of solutions from Nutanix resulted in 70% improvement in the performance and availability of critical workloads and 90% increase in the speed of backups which are now complete in minutes. Provisioning time for databases has also been reduced from five days to under an hour, and maintenance resource requirements cut by 75%.

Digitisation is a key focus for Bahrain Islamic Bank

Digitisation is one of the five pillars on which the bank has built its acclaimed brand. Being the sector’s vanguard requires BisB to constantly invest in its IT infrastructure which is the rock-solid foundation on which its innovations are built. It became evident that traditional physical servers and storage were no longer up to the bank’s performance benchmarks and maintenance was drawing resources away from innovation. Therefore, a decision was made to give this environment an overhaul and to implement Nutanix’s solutions. The bank previously required up to four dedicated engineers to carry out database provisioning, it now allocates just a single resource.

Overhauling its IT infrastructure with Nutanix has translated to a huge reduction in the time required to provision databases. Ahmed Sami, Services and Delivery Lead at BisB spoke of the increase in speed as a result of this. He said: “Where previously we needed up to five days to provision a database cluster, we can now have this up and running in under an hour. If a business unit wants to develop and test a new application, we can rapidly support them, which ultimately means our bank can get innovations to market sooner. The impact on our ability to innovate is profound. These are precious IT manhours that we can redirect to high-value initiatives that drive business growth.”

