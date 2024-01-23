Azentio Software has announced a strategic partnership with Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions. This partnership will enable Azentio to harness Regula’s knowledge in identity verification and thereby, boost its ability to embed IDV in its digital onboarding solutions. Two Regula’s solutions, Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK, will be integrated with Azentio ONEBanking and Azentio ONECapitalMarkets platforms.
With a complete identity verification flow, Regula Document Reader SDK will ensure automated and secure identity proofing, while Regula Face SDK will instantly perform biometric verification including liveness detection and face matching within a single interaction. These technologies will equip Azentio’s clients with instant and fraud-free ID verification, adding confidence, efficiency, and security to their operational processes.
Regula Face SDK will help Azentio reinforce identity verification
Regula Document Reader SDK allows comprehensive identity document authenticity checks as an integral part of a larger KYC procedure. In remote onboarding scenarios, the solution instantly captures a provided ID, automatically identifies its type, reads and cross-validates data from visual zone, MRZ, barcode, and RFID chip to ensure there are no inconsistencies, and performs extensive authenticity checks of every security feature to determine any alterations that may indicate fraud. Backed by Regula’s proprietary document template database, which is the most comprehensive in the world with over 13,000 templates of IDs from 247 countries and territories, Regula Document Reader SDK can verify nearly any identity document regardless of its type or country of origin.
Regula Face SDK will help Azentio’s clients reinforce identity verification with biometric checks, using the solution’s advanced face matching and liveness detection technologies. It helps ensure that an organisation onboards a real person and they are who they claim to be by comparing a selfie with other portraits in the identity document. Biometric verification is a reliable anti-fraud measure that helps significantly eliminate the risk of even the most sophisticated presentation attacks.
Khaled Berjawi, Head of Product Management, Banking & Capital Markets, Azentio, stated: “At Azentio, cultivating a seamless, secure, and technologically advanced digital onboarding experience is not just a mission; it’s an obsession. With Regula as our strategic partner, we’re not merely changing the game; we’re rewriting the rules of trust in the digital age. Together, we’re guiding our clients towards a future where trust meets innovation, orchestrating a symphony of cutting-edge technology and unwavering trust that sets the stage for a new era of identity verification
