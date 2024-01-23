Azentio partners with Regula for identity verification solutions. Source: Shutterstock.com

Azentio Software has announced a strategic partnership with Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions. This partnership will enable Azentio to harness Regula’s knowledge in identity verification and thereby, boost its ability to embed IDV in its digital onboarding solutions. Two Regula’s solutions, Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK, will be integrated with Azentio ONEBanking and Azentio ONECapitalMarkets platforms.

With a complete identity verification flow, Regula Document Reader SDK will ensure automated and secure identity proofing, while Regula Face SDK will instantly perform biometric verification including liveness detection and face matching within a single interaction. These technologies will equip Azentio’s clients with instant and fraud-free ID verification, adding confidence, efficiency, and security to their operational processes.

Regula Face SDK will help Azentio reinforce identity verification

Regula Document Reader SDK allows comprehensive identity document authenticity checks as an integral part of a larger KYC procedure. In remote onboarding scenarios, the solution instantly captures a provided ID, automatically identifies its type, reads and cross-validates data from visual zone, MRZ, barcode, and RFID chip to ensure there are no inconsistencies, and performs extensive authenticity checks of every security feature to determine any alterations that may indicate fraud. Backed by Regula’s proprietary document template database, which is the most comprehensive in the world with over 13,000 templates of IDs from 247 countries and territories, Regula Document Reader SDK can verify nearly any identity document regardless of its type or country of origin.

Regula Face SDK will help Azentio’s clients reinforce identity verification with biometric checks, using the solution’s advanced face matching and liveness detection technologies. It helps ensure that an organisation onboards a real person and they are who they claim to be by comparing a selfie with other portraits in the identity document. Biometric verification is a reliable anti-fraud measure that helps significantly eliminate the risk of even the most sophisticated presentation attacks.

Khaled Berjawi, Head of Product Management, Banking & Capital Markets, Azentio, stated: “At Azentio, cultivating a seamless, secure, and technologically advanced digital onboarding experience is not just a mission; it’s an obsession. With Regula as our strategic partner, we’re not merely changing the game; we’re rewriting the rules of trust in the digital age. Together, we’re guiding our clients towards a future where trust meets innovation, orchestrating a symphony of cutting-edge technology and unwavering trust that sets the stage for a new era of identity verification

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download