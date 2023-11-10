Beyond Bank hails digital transformation image credit: shutterstock.com

Beyond Bank has reached a major milestone in its ongoing digital transformation journey, thanks to its partnership with NextGen. The collaboration, initiated in June 2022, has resulted in the successful implementation of a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for all channels. The bank says that this has enhanced efficiency, automation and the lending application process.

Nick May, General Manager of Customer Experience at Beyond Bank, said: “Our collaboration with NextGen has allowed us to take a significant step forward in modernising our operations. The new ApplyOnline platform is now fully integrated with our systems. It offers an unparalleled home loan application experience for our brokers and borrowers. We are thrilled to provide our customers with a seamless, efficient, and user-friendly lending experience.”

Mike Ponsonby, Head of Lender Partnerships at NextGen, added: “Beyond Bank’s commitment to innovation and their dedication to providing a superior lending experience is exceptional. We are proud to be part of their digital transformation journey. Our market-leading ApplyOnline platform is designed to cater to the needs of all lenders, regardless of size or type.”

NextGen has now delivered an end-to-end, harmonised mortgage origination and assessment experience for both first and third-party channels. This includes more digital service enhancements for brokers and a more efficient loan application process for Beyond Bank staff and ultimately the borrowers. Maximising automation and fully integrating NextGen’s latest products, signifies a significant advancement in Beyond Bank’s digital transformation project.

Integration within the ApplyOnline platform

“Beyond Bank’s integration with NextGen is a remarkable achievement. Beyond Bank is now among the most integrated customers of NextGen. It is benefiting from a range of tools and services within the ApplyOnline platform. This integration ensures seamless processing, whether the loan is created by a broker or banker, from application to settlement, which ultimately means a better home loan journey for Australian borrowers,” added Ponsonby. “We look forward to supporting Beyond Bank in the future phases of this exciting project”.

