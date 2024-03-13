Auriga has signed a new contract with Nationwide to provide a new software solution to run, manage and secure the ATMs installed across its UK branch network.
Nationwide is currently the last bank branch in around 90 towns in the UK with a network of more than 600 branches and over 1,200 ATMs. Following a review of its self-service banking offering, Nationwide chose Auriga to modernise the software infrastructure for its ATM customer service channel.
Otto Benz, Director of Payments at Nationwide Building Society, commented: “Our customers do not want to be told how to bank with us. They want the choice to go to their local branch and ATM, as well as using our mobile and digital services. This investment in Auriga software will enable us to develop and enhance how our ATM self-service banking channel complements Nationwide branch services that are becoming so very popular and vital for the communities they serve.”
Auriga to address the evolving challenges of keeping ATMs secure
The modernisation programme will involve deploying Auriga’s WWS client-server architecture, its WWS OTO OMNIA marketing solution to promote products and services through the ATM, as well as its WWS Proactive Monitoring OMNIA solution to support increased availability and reduced downtime in the self-service estate.
Additionally, to address the increasing challenges of keeping the ATM channel secure, the society will be utilising Lookwise Device Manager (LDM), Auriga’s software suite for ATM cybersecurity.
Vincenzo Fiore, CEO, Auriga said: “We are delighted to be helping Nationwide modernise their ATM customer channel. Our software solutions will help them achieve their goals for operational efficiencies, flexibility, security and delivering the best possible service through their ATM channel. Our multi-vendor software platform gives Nationwide the freedom to review its future ATM fleet and evaluate the widest array of hardware providers to choose the best touchpoints for their members as well as customers from other banks.”
