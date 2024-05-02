Aryza has launched Aryza Engage, an innovative platform to redefine how consumers interact with and understand their insolvency solutions. With a personalised dashboard, customers gain unprecedented visibility into the status and progress of their chosen solvency solution.
They can easily access a unique summary of their insolvency arrangement, including their balance, payment commitments, and a comprehensive overview of their financial position. Aryza says this level of transparency and accessibility fosters stronger relationships between consumers and their Licensed Insolvency Trustees.
Key features include secure document uploads, monthly budget submission and automated data pre-population. The software also automates contact strategies through email and SMS to facilitate consumer progress and case status updates.
Bromwich +Smith, a long-standing client of Aryza, is the first licensed insolvency trustee company in Canada to adopt this new technology and introduce it to their customers.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation with our partner Aryza”, said Shelley Vandenberg, President & CEO at Bromwich+Smith.
“Aryza’s Engage digital platform reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve services to our customers that are secure, reliable, user-centric and meet the need for privacy and transparency.”
Brent Reuter, General Manager of North America at Aryza added: “As Aryza launches Engage in the Canadian market, we are really excited to unveil a revolutionary software that transforms how consumers interact with financial information. Bromwich+Smith, our valued Beta partner, has played a pivotal role in refining Engage’s capabilities. Their commitment to innovation aligns with our mission to redefine the debtor experience, setting a new standard for efficiency and enhanced customer engagement in the Canadian financial landscape.”