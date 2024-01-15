Arab National Bank has partnered with Canon Middle East & Turkey to fully compensate the bank’s carbon emissions stemming from print operations. Canon’s commitment extends beyond climate project contributions, incorporating measures to minimise carbon footprint at its root. The utilisation of efficient, low-carbon products and smart tools like uniFLOW significantly avoids emissions associated with print operations.
The region’s first climate project contribution in ink, paper and electricity empowers companies to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions generated during the use of Canon products. This is achieved by investing in curated environmental projects, effectively counterbalancing the equivalent emissions thus ensuring a net-zero impact.
Naif Al Harbi, CIO of Arab National Bank said: “While modern products and operational processes are efficient and environmentally friendly, certain CO2 emissions remain unavoidable. Our collaboration with Canon offers a tangible solution to offset these emissions.”
Hasin AlMalki, Head of information Technology at Arab National Bank commented: “This type of technological solutions allow us to print and scan in a more sustainable manner. Beyond reducing our environmental footprint, the partnership also drives cost savings by enabling business continuity, and eliminating inefficiencies and unnecessary energy expenses.”
Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Middle East, commented: “Our commitment to the environment extends beyond product innovation and GreenTech, to encompass sustainable practices within the print operations of our customers. Our partnership with Arab National Bank underscores our dedication to collaborative sustainability in line with our corporate philosophy of KYOSEI, living and working together for the common good.”
Canon’s initiative not only embodies KYOSEI, but also engages customers to collaborate and do their part. Investments in climate contribution projects yield positive returns for the local communities where these projects are implemented, fostering a shared commitment to societal and environmental wellbeing.
Canon’s Climate Project Contribution is certified by Climate Partner, an independent solutions provider for climate action that guarantees transparency and credibility, helping companies calculate and reduce their carbon emissions and finance climate projects.