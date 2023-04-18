Apple Card users can now grow their Daily Cash rewards with a savings account from Goldman Sachs offering 4.15%.

The new account features no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Users can set up and manage their savings account directly from Apple Card in Wallet.

“Savings helps our users get even more value out of their favourite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while providing them with an easy way to save money every day,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives. Building savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly — all from one place.”

Once a savings account is set up, all future daily cash earned by the user will be automatically deposited into the account. The daily cash destination can also be changed at any time. Moreover, there is no limit on how much daily cash users can earn. Users can deposit additional funds into their Savings account through a linked bank account, or from their Apple Cash balance.

Users will also have access to an easy-to-use savings dashboard in the Apple Wallet. Users can also withdraw funds through the savings dashboard to a linked bank account or to their Apple Cash card.