Appian partners with Symphony. Source: Shutterstock.com

Appian has partnered with Symphony, a markets’ infrastructure and technology platform, to help banks and financial services firms communicate, collaborate and automate compliantly. The partnership will enable customers to embed auditable, compliance-enabled omnichannel communications on popular platforms into their workflow for increased efficiency and transparency.

The use of non-compliant messaging platforms by financial institutions has resulted in billions of dollars of regulatory fines. Symphony provides secure, compliance-enabling business communication. The Appian Platform makes it easy for firms to automate their processes with AI, reduce risk, and reach new levels of efficiency, eliminating data silos and ensuring every workflow is secure and compliant.

Users will have access to Symphony’s enterprise communication platform

Michael Beckley, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Appian, said: “Appian and Symphony are committed to making banks more resilient during a time of exponentially increased regulatory pressure and economic uncertainty. Combining process efficiency with a tool that provides built-in auditing and compliant communication means less risk of fines and less productivity loss for financial institutions.”

The component allows users to access the comprehensive functionality of Symphony within their Appian process automation applications. This provides safe, secure, compliant and auditable omni-channel communications for banking employees and clients across prominent messaging and voice networks, including WhatsApp, WeChat, and SMS. In addition, users will have access to Symphony’s secure enterprise communication platform for teams to collaborate, share files, and collaborate in a secure and encrypted environment.

Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony, said: “By utilising the Symphony plugin on Appian, users will have an encrypted and secure environment to conduct their business and customer communications. In addition, this partnership between Appian and Symphony will enable more transparency in financial and operational processes and internal and external collaboration. Better visibility and auditability facilitates compliance with existing and new regulations, which at the end of the day is good for business and for the customers.”

