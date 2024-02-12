APAC VC deal volume suffers across all funding size ranges in 2023 image credit: shutterstock

A total of 3,897 venture capital (VC) deals with disclosed funding value were announced during 2023 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which was a 33.2% decline compared to the announcement of 5,833 VC deals during the previous year. VC deals volume across all the funding size ranges contributed to the decline, according to GlobalData, publishers of RBI.

According to GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, the number of high value VC deals (> $100m) declined by 37.4% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, low value VC deals (≤ $10m) volume declined by 31.1%, whereas the number of VC deals in mid-size funding range (> $10m and ≤ $100m) declined by 36.7% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said: “Global investor sentiment has been impacted by various factors such as macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical tensions, and market uncertainties. The decline in VC deal volume across all funding size categories, including low value transactions, underscores the vulnerability of the APAC region to these influences.”

Despite the downturn, low value deals maintained their dominance in the APAC VC funding scene, comprising approximately one-third of the total deal volume. These transactions represented 65% of all disclosed funding value VC deals announced in the region in 2023.

Meanwhile, high value VC deals accounted for 3% share, whereas mid-size VC deals’ share stood at 32% during the year.