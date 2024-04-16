The ANZ Falcon has been reimagined as personalised falcons assigned to each ANZ customer to detect and prevent fraud.
ANZ Falcon technology analyses customers’ banking behaviour to recognise, flag and identify suspicious transactions. The technology monitors millions of transactions every day. By learning from thousands of data points, it builds a unique picture of ANZ customers’ habits. The overall aim is to help spot the difference between legitimate and fraudulent transactions.
“As cyber-crime continues to impact Australians, the decision to focus the brand campaign on ANZ’s security capabilities underscores our commitment to keeping customers safe from fraudsters and sophisticated criminal networks,” said Sian Chadwick, General Manager, Marketing at ANZ.
“This revitalised ANZ Falcon campaign showcases the work we do to help protect customers in a new era of fraud and scams.”
Ryan Fitzgerald, Executive Creative Director of creative house Special Group, added: “The original Falcon campaign first launched in 2006. It aimed to grow awareness of ANZ’s security capabilities. Our campaign doubles down on that in a very unique and quintessentially ANZ way.
“Our mission has been to bring home the idea that when it comes to financial security and fraud protection, everyone needs a personal Falcon watching over them.”
Last year, ANZ prevented more than A$106m in losses to cyber criminals – a 38% increase on the previous year. The last quarter of FY23 also saw a 43% reduction in customer losses.
The campaign launched on 14 April across AV, Radio, Out Of Home advertising, Print, Social and ANZ owned channels.