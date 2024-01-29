Angel One total clients now exceed 20 million. The company says that its growth reflects not only its robust business model, but also the unwavering trust and confidence it has garnered from a continuously expanding client base. The fintech brand, is drawing a growing number of younger clients, as it extends its reach beyond metros to Tier 2, 3 and beyond cities.
Angel One focuses on making financial journeys simpler and more accessible. It says it is reinforcing its dedication to providing an effortless and user-friendly experience for clients. Angel One is dedicated to delivering a comprehensive solution for all investment needs.
Angel One goal: to empower 1 billion lives through data and technology
The company aspires to be the preferred fintech brand, empowering a billion lives through strategic use of data and technology.
Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One, said: “The 20 million clients’ milestone is a strong endorsement of our journey in providing tech-based financial solutions. Our success is rooted in the symbiosis of innovation and strategic marketing. It allows us to provide access to financial products for a larger population and penetrate untapped markets. We remain steadfast in our commitment to reaching our north star—empowering one billion lives, with our cutting-edge wealth-creation solutions.”
Dinesh Thakkar, chairman, MD, Angel One, added: “Our unwavering commitment to delivering digital-first financial solutions and an impeccable user experience resonates across all aspects of our business operations. Over the past year, Angel One has demonstrated substantial year-on-year growth. It solidifies its position as the leading fintech player in India. This achievement reinforces our dedication to excellence. Innovation in fintech drives us to new heights as we continue to empower clients on their financial journey.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData