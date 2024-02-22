Amdocs and BMC have teamed up to accelerate connected digital ops across the telecommunications and financial services industries. The aim is to drive growth, automation, and efficiencies for customers.
The collaboration will leverage Amdocs’ position as a leading IT and network services provider to speed up and improve access to industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions from BMC. According to the companies, this makes autonomous IT and network operations a reality.
Amdocs will help service providers quickly and seamlessly deploy industry-specific solutions across OSS, BSS, and data workloads. This increases speed-to-market and operational efficiencies, and provides better data utilisation. It also allows customers to implement innovations with industrial scale and agility.
“This alliance is an expansion of our decade-long collaboration with BMC. It reflects the evolution of our services offering to include the growth potential of establishing competency practices for technology vendors with adjacent offerings,” said Ronen Levkovich, group president of Amdocs Global Services. “We also look forward to working with BMC’s strong cross-industry footprint of global customers.”
Paul Cant, chief revenue officer for BMC, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Amdocs, the first industry-focused BMC global strategic alliance, to deliver unmatched value to our mutual customers. This provides the telecommunications and financial services industries with solutions that will help customers compete and achieve their desired business and technology outcomes. Together, we will provide integrated software and services, including generative AI use cases that are purpose-built for IT service and operations teams, to help our customers drive growth and thrive for years to come.”
