AWS has announced a number of new releases designed to accelerate generative AI innovation. Specifically, it is highlighting the general availability of Amazon Bedrock. This is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies available through a single API.

To give customers a greater choice of FMs, AWS also announced that Amazon Titan Embeddings model is generally available. Moreover, Llama 2 will be available as a new model on Amazon Bedrock. This makes it the first fully managed service to offer Meta’s Llama 2 via an API.

AWS is also announcing a new capability (available soon in preview) for Amazon CodeWhisperer. AWS’s AI-powered coding companion securely customises CodeWhisperer’s code suggestions based on an organisation’s own internal codebase. To increase the productivity of business analysts, AWS is releasing a preview of Generative Business Intelligence (BI) authoring capabilities for Amazon QuickSight. This unified BI service is built for the cloud, so customers can create compelling visuals, format charts, perform calculations, and more–all by simply describing what they want in natural language.

Surge of interest in generative AI

Amazon says that these innovations add to the capabilities AWS provides customers at all layers of the generative AI stack.

“Over the last year, the proliferation of data, access to scalable compute, and advancements in machine learning (ML) have led to a surge of interest in generative AI. This is sparking new ideas that could transform entire industries and reimagine how work gets done,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Data and AI at AWS.

“With enterprise-grade security and privacy, a choice of leading FMs, a data-first approach, and our high-performance, cost-effective infrastructure, organisations trust AWS to power their businesses with generative AI solutions at every layer of the stack. Today’s announcement is a major milestone that puts generative AI at the fingertips of every business, from startups to enterprises, and every employee, from developers to data analysts. With powerful, new innovations, AWS is bringing greater security, choice, and performance to customers, while also helping them to tightly align their data strategy across their organisation, so they can make the most of the transformative potential of generative AI.”

‘Generative AI technology has raised the bar’: NatWest

Zachery Anderson, chief analytics and data officer at NatWest Group, added: “The world has changed over the past twelve months with the expansion of generative AI technology. This technology has raised the bar in terms of the types of services, products, and support that our customers expect in meeting their financial goals. AWS Bedrock allows us to leverage the latest generative AI models in a secure and scalable platform, which our teams of data scientists, engineers, and technologists are using to experiment and build new services.

“With these tools, we will be able to combat the next generation of threats from financial crime, as well as allowing customers and colleagues access to the information they need, in the format they want, when they need it.”