Alhamrani Universal onboards Diebold Nixdorf for transformation in Saudi Arabia

Alhamrani Universal will implement Diebold Nixdorf’s solutions in ATMs and kiosks. Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay.

Alhamrani Universal, an ATM solutions provider in the Middle East, has formed an alliance with Diebold Nixdorf for digital transformation.

The multi-year services partnership will see Diebold Nixdorf provide solutions to transform branch banking and support digital migration strategy.

Alhamrani Universal, which claims to control more than 50% ATM market share in Saudi Arabia, will connect ATMs and kiosks in the country to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine over the next three years.

Diebold Nixdorf’s solution leverages machine learning to analyse data to provide insights for each device.

This enhances operational efficiencies by decreasing the number of incidents and the time taken to resolve issues.

Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president of global banking Joe Myers said: “We are very committed to our partners and our end customers. Through our transformation agreement with Alhamrani Universal, we will work together over the coming years to transform the availability, performance, customer experience and services of banks’ ATM and kiosk networks, help to further reduce costs and deploy innovative solutions in the Kingdom.”

Alhamrani Universal chairman Abdulaziz Abdullah Alhamrani said: “Today’s consumers expect a seamless banking experience and 24-hour access to services. DN AllConnect Data Engine ensures availability of our advanced ATMs while optimizing performance and reducing costs.

“Our continued partnership with Diebold Nixdorf will further support our transformation as we drive more innovation and guarantee market-leading ATM and kiosk top services for our banking industry customers, allowing us to align further on Saudi Arabia Vision 2030.”

In September 2022, Diebold Nixdorf formed a distribution and implementation partnership with German anti-money laundering solutions provider Hawk AI.