Hawk AI, Diebold Nixdorf partner to deliver fraud prevention suite to banks

Hawk AI leverages machine learning capabilities to the world of fraud prevention. Credit: Elchinator from Pixabay.

Hawk AI, a Germany-based software provider of anti-money laundering surveillance, has announced a new partnership with Diebold Nixdorf, a financial and retail technology provider.

Diebold Nixdorf will collaborate in the distribution and in implementation of Hawk AI’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Surveillance and Fraud prevention Suite in banks.

Hawk AI was chosen as a partner by Diebold Nixdorf as it brings innovation to the landscape of fraud prevention, by tapping its machine learning capabilities.

Initially, the partnership will focus on Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Through this partnership, Diebold Nixdorf’s customers will be facilitated to have easy access to Hawk AI’s solution.

Hawk AI co-founder and CEO Tobias Schweiger said: “It is exciting to see an increasing number of financial institutions embracing modern technology like ours. In addition to operational considerations, this is also because regulators globally are starting to ask for answers to fast-changing Financial Crime trends which no longer can be addressed with old technology and too much labour.

“But implementing new systems is always a challenge. Therefore, we are thrilled to partner with Diebold Nixdorf, who have strong know-how, and professional services capabilities to jointly deliver change while minimizing risk for our customers.”

Diebold Nixdorf director of Solutions DACH Walter Gries said: “We’re thrilled to work with Hawk AI, a pioneer in explainable AI-powered AML and modern fraud prevention.

“While combating new fincrime techniques is urgently needed, financial institutions must ensure a transparent process where frontline workers, auditors, and regulators trust the results. Hawk AI’s systems provide this trust, and we look forward to bringing the technology to new financial institutions together.”