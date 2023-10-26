Africa and Gulf Bank (AGB) has selected Temenos to modernise its digital and core banking capabilities. The Temenos solution will enable AGB to provide new products for retail and corporate customers in Sudan at a much faster rate.
AGB has ambitious growth plans as it seeks to bring innovative Sharia-compliant products for its customers in Sudan and internationally to the Sudanese diaspora. AGB has a customer-centric, digital-first business strategy focused on providing financial products, services and a branch-lite network outreach to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate customers.
AGB has a collaborative vision to develop a payment ecosystem in the country which will drive financial inclusion objectives, foster a culture of digital payments and channelise formal inward remittances. Temenos digital and core banking will enable the bank to leap forward in the evolving digital economy in the country by providing modern-day products and financial services in Sudan.
Digitally progressive Sudan to utilise Temenos products
Sudan has a digitally savvy population and a growing fintech industry offering a variety of banking services. Backed with Temenos Transact, AGB will utilise Temenos Infinity as a true omnichannel, multi-experience platform helping the bank to serve its customers on multiple channels and devices using native features.
With a complete set of front-to-back banking capabilities on Temenos’ open and composable platform, AGB can deliver a seamless, personalised digital experience to its customers, including those overseas, while also benefiting from enhanced compliance and analytics.
William Moroney, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Temenos, said: “We are delighted to be chosen by AGB to modernise its digital and core banking capabilities. Temenos has a strong presence in East Africa and Sub Sahara and this latest signing shows we have a compelling solution for banks in the region. Our flexible, cloud-native platform will enable AGB to operate more efficiently and bring innovative new products to Sudanese consumers and businesses more quickly, while improving customer experience. We look forward to working with AGB as it leverages the powerful capabilities of our platform to deliver its ambitious plans and support the growth of the Sudanese economy.”
