Accenture has signed a strategic agreement with the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) to drive its technology transformation programme and further enhance its banking services to personal and business customers.
Accenture is a global professional services company that helps businesses, governments and other organisations build their digital core, optimise their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services. This year Accenture agreed to buy SKS Group to strengthen its technology, consulting and regulatory services capabilities for banks.
The Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company. The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals.
Accenture will set up a development centre of excellence (COE) to optimise CBD’s IT platforms and incorporate best-in-class technologies to enhance the customer experience. The COE, powered by hyper automation and generative AI solutions, will augment CBD’s IT efficiency and productivity across the software development lifecycle to world-class levels.
Accenture to provide resources, practices and commitment
Ali Imran, chief operating officer, CBD, said: “At CBD, we are focused on leveraging our DNA of innovation to augment user experiences with digital platforms. This agreement will further accelerate our digital aspirations to operate more effectively and deliver tailored services to our customers using the next generation of emerging technologies.”
Accenture will provide CBD with high-quality resources, best practices developed over decades of similar programmes and an unwavering commitment to value realisation to collaborate seamlessly with its team.
David Parker, global Financial Services industry practices chair, Accenture, commented: “The banking industry is changing profoundly and banks, more than anything, need to innovate at speed and scale. Technologies like AI and cloud can help enormously to improve the agility, resilience and operational efficiency that give them a true competitive advantage. Our collaboration with CBD will draw on the full breadth of Accenture’s capabilities and expertise throughout our global network.”