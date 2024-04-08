Accenture has acquired Axis Corporate, a Spanish management and technology business consulting firm specialised in financial services. Axis Corporate enhances Accenture’s strategy and technology offerings that enable companies in Spain to reinvent their business models, more effectively manage costs and develop new products faster.
Axis Corporate has long-standing relationships with many of the largest financial services firms in Spain, with expertise in retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and payments.
The company provides a wide range of advisory services, including operating model and cost transformation, talent and culture, finance, and sustainability. It also has strong risk management capabilities, with a special focus on helping banks better manage and recover non-performing assets and loans.
“We will be in an even stronger position to help our financial services clients in Spain”
David Cordero, Financial Services Group Leader for Accenture’s Banking, commented: “As banks and other providers navigate a continually changing and highly competitive landscape, the need to transform their businesses to offer hyper-personalised and impactful digital customer experiences has never been greater. Axis Corporate’s proven operating model expertise across the entire financial services value chain will bolster our ability to accelerate continuous reinvention at scale for our clients.”
Casimiro Gracia, executive chairman at Axis Corporate, said: “We have been a trusted partner to major financial services firms and other industries in Spain for almost 20 years, helping them to accelerate growth and operate more efficiently locally and globally. By joining Accenture, our people can expand their skillsets and participate in new large-scale transformation programs, including around core banking and risk, with clients across the world.”
Mercedes Oblanca, market unit lead for Accenture in Spain and Portugal, added: “With this acquisition, we will be in an even stronger position to help our financial services clients in Spain manage risk, adapt to change and deliver new services. We are delighted to welcome Axis Corporate’s talented team, with its strong track record of enabling companies to accelerate their digital strategies to maximise competitiveness.”
