Crime prevention, risk management and security vendor, Abrigo, has launched its newest client engagement initiative, the Women in Banking Network. The nationwide, free programme aims to elevate the influence and role of women in banking. In addition to offering a supported online network of peers, mentors, and experts, the initiative includes virtual and live events. The overall aim is to foster community and is open to all Abrigo customers.
“This platform allows women bankers and Abrigo team members to collaborate and have a seat at the table,” said Laurie Stewart, CEO and President at Sound Community Bank and a Women in Banking Network member.
“It encourages a diversified approach that helps customers become more efficient and effective. It’s especially exciting because it provides an avenue for women in banking, finance, and tech to connect.”
Abrigo Women in Banking Network benefits
- Networking opportunities with other women banking leaders across the country;
- Mentorship for themselves and their teams, both within and outside their organisations;
- High-value speakers who share insights and best practices on leadership, harnessing innovation, career advancement, and resiliency;
- Connection to Abrigo Women’s Group, an internal network of Abrigo’s employees who support each other and the company’s mission;
- Online private forum where members can ask questions, share experiences, and exchange ideas.
“Abrigo’s mission is to champion US financial institutions and the communities they serve,” added Laura Broderick, Chief Marketing Officer, Abrigo.
“Launching the Women in Banking Network allows us to support our 2,400 customers, and, in turn, their communities. It provides leadership and networking resources that help women banking leaders build lasting connections that drive long-term success.”
