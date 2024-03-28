Abrigo acquires TPG Software. Source: Shutterstock.com

Abrigo, a provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, has acquired TPG Software, a provider of investment accounting and management solutions. The acquisition marks the latest in a series of strategic investments by Abrigo to help financial institutions streamline risk and accounting management processes while ensuring internal and regulatory compliance.

TPG optimises critical risk management, accounting, and reporting processes for a diverse range of investments, spanning fixed income, derivatives, and various assets. TPG’s innovative solutions seamlessly integrate automated transaction approval into institutional workflows, ensuring alignment with investment policies and risk profiles.

Moreover, TPG simplifies accounting complexities by consolidating general ledger entries and comprehensive reporting on a unified platform. With a significant presence across US banks, TPG stands out in the investment accounting solutions market, offering expertise and robust capabilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome TPG Software to the Abrigo family”

TPG Software expands Abrigo’s suite of technical accounting solutions and strengthens its risk management and reporting capabilities, which are vital given the industry’s focus on liquidity, capital requirements, and earnings. Adding TPG to Abrigo’s CECL, stress testing, income recognition, asset/liability management, and credit monitoring solutions fortifies Abrigo’s position as a one-stop shop for the office of the CFO.

Jay Blandford, CEO of Abrigo, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome TPG Software to the Abrigo family. TPG’s expertise and technology perfectly complement our commitment to providing mission-critical technology and high-touch customer service to financial institutions.”

The global investment accounting software market is projected to grow 8.2% annually and reach $8.2bn by 2027. Together, TPG and Abrigo can meet growing demand for solutions that optimise risk and portfolio performance and enable accurate, auditable, and transparent compliance with evolving regulations.

Ursula Felmet, CEO of TPG Software, said: “Our mission has always been to make the complex simple through our software and support. Abrigo and TPG Software are like-minded when it comes to placing customers first. Together, we’ll continue to create tools that financial institutions can leverage for success.”