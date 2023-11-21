Napier has been selected as the anti-money laundering (AML) platform of choice for 3S Money. Napier is a RegTech delivering anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to financial institutions and payment firms.
Napier will provide its Transaction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, and Client Screening modules, within the Napier Continuum platform, to 3S Money. This announcement is aimed to highlight 3S Money’s dedication to nurturing a dynamic ecosystem of ambitious businesses securely. This is done so with real-time screening, multiple screening configuration capabilities, easy integration via APIs to Napier platform and sandbox environment for effective rule-building.
3S Money continues growth
Since its inception in 2018, 3S Money has grown immensely, processing over $5.9 billion in client payments worldwide since inception. Currently supporting transactions in 190+ countries and access to 65+ currencies, it needed a compliance solution that could scale with its business. The collaboration reinforces their dedication to delivering reliable financial access and a faster service, enabling clients to conduct global transactions with ease.
Angela Knight, Head of Risk and Compliance at 3S Money, said: “Ensuring the highest standards of financial compliance is paramount in our mission to create a fair financial world for businesses globally. Partnering with Napier reinforces our commitment to the security and integrity of our platform, ultimately benefiting the ambitious businesses we serve.”
Napier’s solutions, which support 22 languages and multi-configuration environments, help 3S Money not only adhere to regulatory compliance but also use it as a business advantage by meeting requirements in cross-border payments with multiple screening configurations tailored to each jurisdiction.
Greg Watson, CEO Napier, commented: “At Napier, we recognise that the fine line between financial crime compliance being a mere regulatory chore and a strategic advantage is the right RegTech solution, and we’re eager to amplify this distinction through our collaboration.”
