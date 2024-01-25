2023: a record year for UK 7 day current account switching image credit: shutterstock

The UK 7-day current account switching service launched back in September 2023. So, the latest quarterly numbers give us 10 years of data to crunch.

Specifically, the service has has now facilitated 10.2 million switches, averaging a fraction over 1 million per year.

Before anyone gets too carried away, back in 2012 there were 1.2 million switches. That figure has not been exceeded since the launch of 7-day switching, until now.

Since the service launched, annual switches peaked in 2014 at 1.16 million. The annual total dipped then in each of the next four years, to 1,033,939 in 2015 and to 1,010,423 in 2016. By 2017 (931,956) the figure was back below the one million total and fell again to 929,070 in 2018. By 2021, the annual number had fallen even further to 782,223.

2023: a record year for current account switching

Between October and December 2023, 433,701 switches took place, the highest quarterly figure on record. For calendar year 2023, switches total 1,457,165, a record year.

Monthly switching volumes peaked in November with 162,637 switches. October and December saw 141,924 and 129,140 total switches respectively. Within these figures, small business and charity accounts saw a relatively strong quarter. 5,616 such accounts were switched during the period.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Retail Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

For 2023 as a whole, a mere 23,495 SME and charity accounts switched, equivalent to just 1.6% of all switches. And that annual figure of just over 23,000 is actually well below the annual average of 33,000 SMEs to use the Current Account Switch Service in the past decade. As UK challenger bank Allica Bank noted earlier this month, that works out at the equivalent of just 0.5% of UK SMEs.

The elevated personal switching figures may indicate that consumers are reevaluating their existing accounts amid ongoing economic uncertainty. Account holders may be exploring banks and building societies that provide more tailored services. The more likely explanation is that switching rises during periods when banks offer attractive switching incentives.

End user switching data, highlighting brand-by-brand net gains and losses, is published three months in arrears. So, the latest quarterly numbers show net gains and losses by brand for the period between July and September 2023.

Q3 2023 switching winners and losers

NatWest, HSBC, TSB and RBS had the highest net switching gains in the third quarter of 2023.These brands have all been running account switching promotions. Santander and Barclays report the biggest net losses among switchers in the third quarter.

During Q4 2023, 77% of people were aware of the service with 87% satisfied with their switch. 99% of switches were completed within seven working days.

As has been the case consistently, online or mobile banking (44%) was the top reason people preferred their new account. Following this, interest earned (34%) was the second most important reason. Customer service (33%) and location of branches (22%) come in at third and fourth respectively.