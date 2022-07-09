View all newsletters
July 9, 2022

RBI 2022 Asia Trailblazers Awards: special report now available

The RBI 2022 Asia Trailblazers Awards report is now available to download and showcases the winning strategies and mindsets driving success in the financial sector across Asia-Pacific

By Douglas Blakey

The RBI 2022 Asia Trailblazers Awards 70-page report includes a full listing of all category winners plus interviews and case studies from the winning banks and individuals.

The report features interviews with:  

  • Ong Lay Choo, Managing Director, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Hong Kong at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 
  • Mohd Rashid Bin Mohamad, Group Managing Director & Group CEO at RHB Banking Group 
  • Agus Noorsanto, Wholesale and Institutional Business Director, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia 

Plus articles from: Alliance Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, E.Sun Bank, Emirates NBD, Kasikornbank, LINE Bank by Hana Bank, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Maybank Cambodia, PT Bank Danamon, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, RCBC, RHB Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taishin International Bank, Übank by VPBank, Infosys Finacle, and UOB.  

Download your free copy of the 2022 Retail Banker International Special report today. 

The 14th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards: Singapore 9 March 2023

Register your interest in taking part in the 2023 summit and awards.  

