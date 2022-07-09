RBI 2022 Asia Trailblazers Awards: special report now available

The RBI 2022 Asia Trailblazers Awards 70-page report includes a full listing of all category winners plus interviews and case studies from the winning banks and individuals.

Ong Lay Choo, Managing Director, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Hong Kong at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Mohd Rashid Bin Mohamad, Group Managing Director & Group CEO at RHB Banking Group

Agus Noorsanto, Wholesale and Institutional Business Director, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Plus articles from: Alliance Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, E.Sun Bank, Emirates NBD, Kasikornbank, LINE Bank by Hana Bank, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Maybank Cambodia, PT Bank Danamon, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, RCBC, RHB Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taishin International Bank, Übank by VPBank, Infosys Finacle, and UOB.

