13th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer awards-winners revealed

A huge thank you to all participating banks in the 13th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer awards and the warmest of congratulations to all of the winners.

Once again, we received a record number of entries. But that is only part of the story. The quality of the entries received was off-the-scale.

Next week we will be publishing our free Special Report which lists all winners and is an opportunity to review the best practices and strategies that have driven our winners to success.

Related

13th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards special report

Featuring interviews with:

Ong Lay Choo, Managing Director, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Hong Kong at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Managing Director, Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Hong Kong at Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Mohd Rashid Bin Mohamad , Group Managing Director & Group CEO at RHB Banking Group

, Group Managing Director & Group CEO at RHB Banking Group Agus Noorsanto, Wholesale and Institutional Business Director, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia

Plus: articles from: Alliance Bank, Bank of Ayudhya, E.Sun Bank, Emirates NBD, Kasikornbank, LINE Bank by Hana Bank, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Maybank Cambodia, PT Bank Danamon, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia, RCBC, RHB Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taishin International Bank, Übank, Infosys Finacle, VPBank and UOB.

The 70-page report includes a full listing of all category winners plus interviews and case studies from thought-leading banks and the individuals driving them to success.

Register to receive your free copy of the 2022 Retail Banker International Special report today