Dr Scott Zoldi is chief analytics officer at FICO, responsible for artificial intelligence (AI) and analytic innovation across FICO’s product and technology solutions. While at FICO, he has authored more than 130+ analytic patents, with 92 granted and 42 pending. Scott is an industry leader at the forefront of Responsible AI, and an outspoken proponent of AI governance and regulation. His groundbreaking work in AI model development governance, including a patented use of blockchain technology for this application, has helped propel Scott to AI visionary status.
Responsible AI must be robust, explainable, ethical and auditable
In this interview, he tells RBI editor Douglas Blakey how FICO takes the application of AI and machine learning very seriously through a structured approach to Responsible AI governance. FICO has achieved strong results with Responsible AI. Moreover, Responsible AI must be robust, explainable, ethical, and auditable. For more than five years, FICO has steadily delivered research-based innovation in the area of Responsible AI — specifically, purpose-built machine learning algorithms for credit risk that mirror the benefits of scorecard technology.
Under Zoldi’s leadership, FICO has been committed to building a clear path toward achieving a standard for ensuring that AI is safe, trustworthy and unbiased.
Unbiased data, and data science, form the kernel of the Responsible AI operating system. His ongoing mission as a data scientist is to help Responsible AI take root and flourish across industries. Responsible AI includes Robust AI, Explainable AI, Ethical AI, and Auditable AI as tenets, underscoring the fact that AI models are just tools, not gospel. In addition, Zoldi offers insights into how blockchain technology can be used to optimise AI Governance.
Dr Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at FICO and AI visionary, in discussion with RBI
