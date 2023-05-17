Founded in 2001, global IT consultancy Xebia was the first Dutch organisation to embrace the agile way of working. Since then, it has grown from a Java company into a full-service digital consulting company with over 5,000 employees.

Xebia’s mission can be summarised in one word: authority. Anand Sahay Global CEO, Xebia defines its four core values succinctly, namely: people first, sharing knowledge, customer intimacy, and quality without compromise.

In an interview with RBI, Sahay looks back on a phenomenal 2022 and ahead to ambitious future targets, including the goal of trebling the firm’s headcount in the US by 2024.

Sahay was appointed global CEO at Xebia last year. He joined Xebia in 2014 with the aim of taking the firm beyond the Netherlands and co-founded Xebia Global Services.

He says that the firm’s cutting-edge technology and highly skilled workforce will enable him to build a unique firm of futurists who bring latest technology to its customers as well as ability to scale the engineering team to bring new technology implementations to life.

Under his leadership, Sahay says that Xebia has developed software engineering prowess to cater to the growing demands of global customers for quality software technology.

RBI: 2022 was a notable year for Xebia. Can you summarise some of the highlights and set out your targets for the next 12 months?

Anand Sahay Global CEO, Xebia:

2022 was a positive and exciting year for Xebia with key highlights including eight company acquisitions, around the world, and a number of key hires. In addition, the firm was recognised for a number of awards and accolades such as:

Great Place To Work; Most Loved Google Cloud Partner Overall – Benelux and the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Silver Award.

2023 for us is all about growth and maintaining our position as a leader within digital transformation curve. We already leverage all the major, mainstream frontrunner technologies but we are constantly following developments in emerging technology too. Web 3.0 – of which blockchain forms a significant part – is a key area of interest for us. As leaders in the use of multiple programming languages, we are in prime position to facilitate the implementation of blockchain technology. Similarly, our capabilities in these languages are such that we are already well prepared to explore NFTs as and when the moment is right.

In addition, we have already taken steps to grow a presence within the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality space whilst monitoring what impacts Quantum is bringing in and how that might change the way our data processes work.

RBI: You are on record as saying it is an ambition to triple headcount in the US by 2024-is this still the plan?

Sahay: Along with the UK, the US remains a strategic focus for us. Not least because we are headquartered there but also because of our customer base. In order to anchor that customer base however, you need to secure the right talent. Local talent. In the past we have entered new markets purely on the basis of quality talent such as when we expanded into Colombia, which whilst it is a small geography to prioritise growth in, it was critical due to its rich talent offering. So in short, yes our plan is to drive recruitment activity in this geography.

RBI: Summarise the Xebia USP? What is it about the firm that is fuelling such rapid growth?

Sahay: Our work is propelled by a focus on people centricity, a human approach and authority. We’re not looking to simply create packaged solutions. We’re looking to disseminate knowledge and empower teams to use that knowledge to drive digital transformation. We want to make a genuine difference.