The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData's report on Virtual and augmented reality in banking: AR/VR trading platforms.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 165,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the banking industry, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

AR/VR trading platforms is a key innovation area in virtual and augmented reality

Augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) trading platforms use virtual reality technology to facilitate financial trades. Users can see and interact with trading platforms in a simulated environment, making it easier to navigate complex data and analyze market trends. The technology also provides opportunities for remote collaboration and real-time market analysis.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10 companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AR/VR trading platforms.

Key players in AR/VR trading platforms – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AR/VR trading platforms

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in AR/VR technologies that can facilitate financial trades, Sony Group is one of the leading patent filers. The company filed patents related to AR/VR devices and methods and spatial image display, real world acoustic and lighting modeling, and information processing and communication apparatus for enhanced user immersion and realism in AR/VR environments. Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group, is one of the leading providers of organic light emitting diodes (OLED) micro displays for AR/VR applications.

Advanced New Technologies, Alibaba Group, and Bank of America are some of the other key patent filers in this space.

In terms of application diversity, Advanced New Technologies held the top position, while Alibaba Group and Bank of America stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Sony Group leads the pack, followed by Alibaba Group and Trading Technologies International.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData's latest thematic research report on Augmented Reality (AR) in Banking

