German regulator BaFin pulls up Deutsche Bank again over lapses

The financial watchdog has threatened to slap penalties on Deutsche Bank if it fails to adhere to specific measures. Credit: Ich fahre hummer/commons.wikimedia.org.

German financial regulator BaFin has ordered Deutsche Bank to address issues regarding money laundering and terrorist financing.

The financial watchdog has threatened to slap penalties on the bank if the latter fails to adhere to specified measures within a set deadline.

In a statement, BaFin noted that it had asked the bank on 28 September to take “specific measures”. The notice is part of regulatory requirements imposed on the bank initially in 2018 and 2019.

In September 2018, BaFin instructed Deutsche Bank to bolster its defences against money laundering, following multiple scandals in banks across Europe.

The regulator had ordered the bank to implement necessary safeguards and comply with general due diligence obligations on the basis of section 51 (2) sentence 1 of the German Money Laundering Act.

BaFin had also reportedly appointed KPMG as a special representative for three years to oversee implementation of the measures.

Last year, the watchdog ordered Deutsche Bank to implement more safeguards against money laundering by adopting appropriate internal measures.

The safeguards were in connection with regular customer reviews, correspondent relationships and transaction monitoring.

In response to the latest development, reports quoted a bank spokesperson as saying that there were no new findings in BaFin’s order.

“The deficiencies were previously identified and deadlines were mutually agreed. We are fully aligned with the BaFin on the necessary measures and have already completed a large proportion of them,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, the German financial regulator reportedly dropped plans to sell the European arm of Russian lender VTB Bank.