Share

The banking industry continues to be a hotbed of patent innovation. Activity is driven by digitalization, enhanced security, operational efficiency, ever changing consumer expectations, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cyber security. In the last three years alone, there have been over 129,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in banking: algorithmic trading. Buy the report here.

Smarter leaders trust GlobalData

Report-cover

Premium Insights Artificial intelligence in banking: algorithmic trading

Buy the Report

Related Company Profiles

View all

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which uses over 165,000 patents to analyze innovation intensity for the banking industry, there are 30+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Algorithmic trading is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Algorithmic trading refers to the use of computer algorithms to analyze and execute trades in financial markets. These algorithms are designed to make trades based on predefined rules and criteria, allowing for faster and more efficient trading than traditional manual methods.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of algorithmic trading.

Key players in algorithmic trading – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of applications identified for each patent. It broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.  

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of countries each patent is registered in. It reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’. 

Patent volumes related to algorithmic trading

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Enlitic 93 Unlock Company Profile
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 81 Unlock Company Profile
PayPal 46 Unlock Company Profile
Capital One Financial 44 Unlock Company Profile
Visa 40 Unlock Company Profile
Alibaba Group 22 Unlock Company Profile
Advanced New Technologies 17 Unlock Company Profile
Bank of America 16 Unlock Company Profile
Mastercard 9 Unlock Company Profile
Walmart 7 Unlock Company Profile
USAA 7 Unlock Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase 6 Unlock Company Profile
International Business Machines 6 Unlock Company Profile
Amazon.com 6 Unlock Company Profile
SoftBank Group 5 Unlock Company Profile
Coupang 5 Unlock Company Profile
Accenture 5 Unlock Company Profile
AO Kaspersky Lab 4 Unlock Company Profile
ThetaRay 4 Unlock Company Profile
Meta Platforms 4 Unlock Company Profile
Mastercard Technologies Canada ULC 4 Unlock Company Profile
Socure 3 Unlock Company Profile
SAP SE 3 Unlock Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3 Unlock Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida 3 Unlock Company Profile
SECUDE 2 Unlock Company Profile
Klarna 2 Unlock Company Profile
Fair Isaac 2 Unlock Company Profile
Flipside Crypto 2 Unlock Company Profile
China UnionPay 2 Unlock Company Profile
LG 2 Unlock Company Profile
Shinsegae 2 Unlock Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada 2 Unlock Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group 2 Unlock Company Profile
Tencent 2 Unlock Company Profile
Intuit 2 Unlock Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies 2 Unlock Company Profile
Plaid 1 Unlock Company Profile
Rakuten Group 1 Unlock Company Profile
Wells Fargo 1 Unlock Company Profile
H&R Block 1 Unlock Company Profile
LendingPoint 1 Unlock Company Profile
Alphabet 1 Unlock Company Profile
Broadcom 1 Unlock Company Profile
nChain 1 Unlock Company Profile
Meituan 1 Unlock Company Profile
eBay 1 Unlock Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment 1 Unlock Company Profile
Handle Financial 1 Unlock Company Profile
Meituan Reviews 1 Unlock Company Profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance is one of the top patent filers in technologies associated with algorithmic trading. One of the patents filed by the company is related to a business impact assessment engine that uses heuristic algorithms to analyze unstructured data sets representing the current business context and predict the future business action based on the patterns and correlations observed in past data transactions. Enlitic, PayPal, Capital One, and Visa are some of the other leading patent filers in this space.

In terms of application diversity, Enlitic held the top position, while LG and LendingPoint stood in second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Enlitic leads the pack, followed by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and Alibaba.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking.

Premium Insights

From

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.

Share