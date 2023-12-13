2024 retail banking forecasts image credit: shutterstock

Ofer Friedman, Chief Business Development Officer, AU10IX

Digital IDs and Fraud

We will see the beginning of fake identity whitewashing. As consumers migrate to digital IDs, they will have to undergo a verification process. That’s the opportunity that criminals will need to create identities that later on will not be checked because they are already digital. So, they will whitewash fake identities, convert them into digital IDs, and then be exempt from ID verification processes from then on.

Digital Wallets and Fraud

In 2024, we will see the first attempts to break into digital wallets. We have already heard talk about fraudsters either breaking into mobiles to change them, or creating a new type of fake – the faking of QR codes that can be used to get data out of the wallet.

Artificial Intelligence and Fraud

2024 will be the year of the inverse parabola of fraudster AI adoption. Most identity fraudsters will not be using AI, so it will be the opposite of the typical bell curve. Instead, it will be effectively adopted primarily by, on one end, amateurs using the free or very inexpensive applications available, and on the other end, sophisticated criminal organizations using professional tools and injection to commit large scale identity fraud.

Multi-layer Fraud Protection

Two-layered identity fraud protection will gain momentum as the new standard because of its ability to detect professional-level fraud. Current solutions only look at one layer (traffic-level) and the steady increase in global fraud this year is a clear indication that professionals have figured out a workaround, which is putting pressure on regulators to make a change.

Mark Brady, VP Engineering Product, AU10TIX

Digital IDs and the Industry

As a community, we expect more focus on the interoperability of different forms of digital identities. There are many different regional or professional standards out there, and we need to figure out how they can coexist together and be accepted universally.

Digital Wallets and the Industry

The identity verification industry will continue working to solve the business economics for digital identities. In the new world of digital IDs and wallets, the role of the IDV provider will potentially change. More experimentation will come with business models

Personal identity information control

Control will be a major theme in 2024. In the new world of digital credentials, people will have more control over what they are comfortable sharing. For example, if you are online gaming or at a bar, do they really need to know your date of birth or just that you are of age?

Mark Aldred, Vice President of Sales, International at Auriga

Banking Hubs rollout stops stuttering, maybe

With every new wave of bank branch closures in the UK, there is a reference to how the Banking Hub concept will fill the gap in communities with no bank branches. But the roll out of these hubs that are supposed to represent all the major UK retail banks is painfully slow. 2024 must be the crunch year for Banking Hubs when any patience in their slow delivery will evaporate. For the handful of hubs already up and running, expect customer enthusiasm to cool when people realise there is limited access to their bank’s advisors who are only available on a rota that suits the bank, not the customer. Perhaps by the end of 2024 we might see Banking Hub 2.0 arise as the banks take onboard the need for better customer experience and invest in digital self-service hubs and people to realise the stated purpose of the hub concept.

Assisted self-service to the rescue?

Banking hubs and other new branch strategies can be accelerated also by integrating advanced self-service terminals with supplementary services and combining them with assisted and remote banking options through video, banks can provide access to cash as well as create new revenue streams. Imaginative strategies around future bank branches and ATM pooling play a crucial role. Financial institutions can reimagine the physical presence of branches, creating versatile spaces that combine self-service terminals with assisted services and remote banking capabilities. This approach allows banks to maximise their resources, transform branches into focal points.

We cannot underestimate the importance of adopting a seamless and channel-integrated marketing strategy for banking, aimed at offering a personalised customer experience and delivering the right message (at the right moment) whichever channel the customer is using. In our digital age, consumers fuel the omnichannel revolution and expect a frictionless experience in each aspect of their life, especially the financial one. To stay relevant, sustain growth, and lead among competitors, banks must tackle the challenge of overcoming fragmented channels and closing the online and offline divide. This can be done in a number of ways.

Will the FCA show its teeth and stand up for access to cash and deposit services?

The UK’s financial regulator FCA has new powers to hold banks to account on how they change their branch and ATM networks without full regard for customers. The FCA has said it will take a balanced approach that considers cash needs of consumers and small businesses, and the costs for firms to meet those needs and the general consumer preference for digital ways to pay.

This is all very good, but FCA should avoid being seen to politely manage the decline of human-to-human service channels in our communities. For too long banks have been allowed to close branches without directly consulting local businesses and customers. Could we see in 2024, the FCA using its powers to push back on the loss of services and especially deposit services. The reality is that the cost of firms to deliver deposit services can be dramatically reduced when they roll out self-service deposit systems. One study by ATM maker NCR found the cost of processing a deposit transaction at an ATM can be up to 30 percent less than the cost of processing with a teller; and take an average of a minute compared to three minutes with a teller. So, will the FCA bare its regulatory teeth and demand improved national access to self-service deposit hubs across the UK? Surely, the use of this self-service banking technology achieves the balance set out by the FCA.

A resurgence of ATM cyber-attacks?

2023 saw the first report of a new ATM jackpotting exploit in several years. While confined to far to Mexico and Latin America, it does not mean this threat will not be exported to other markets. ATMs are often located in remote locations and not attached or inside secure settings like bank branches. This may mean ATMs are where people need them, but it does make them more vulnerable to both crude and sophisticated attacks. While ransomware and phishing attacks do get the limelight, the continued vulnerability of particularly older ATMs and ASSTs is a real problem that we think needs solving fast in 2024. There are a proven blend of strategies including Zero Trust that can and should be applied.

AI becomes an ATM’s best friend

ATMs are the oldest and most successful examples of fintech around. 2023 has seen big advances in AI generally and we have to expect banks to be using AI to enhance their ATM channels in 2024. As they seek to get better operational performance and service availability out of their ATM and ASST fleets, will see more banks and ATM operators take advantage of AI to analyse and act upon real time data from their self-service machines. AI-powered cash management should predict cash replenishment needs much earlier.

While customers will be benefitting from this behind-the-scenes use of the technology, we are going to see more AI inside ATMs that improve customer experience and drive personalised services. Our own AI, IOLE, is one example of how smart chat bots can provide a helping hand to customers using the latest self-service digital hubs. 2024 will see this kind of technology become more integral to how these hubs understand the individual customer, their financial habits and proactively offer next best actions when they are accessing their cash and account.

Steady as it goes on As-a-Service

In all markets banks and ATM operators are under pressure to support both digital payments and access to cash. Politicians are recognising that their voters want their cake and to eat it too and will not accept the end of cash even as they use contactless payment methods more regularly.

2024 will see banks get more clarity about how outsourcing end-to-end management of their ATM fleet can square the circle. Belgium’s BATOPIN project will be demonstrating what can be achieved from this model and how it delivers great operational efficiencies while guaranteeing an improved service for accessing cash services in convenient locations.

Digital corporate banking catches up

Retail banking has been greatly transformed by digitisation over the last few years. By contrast, corporate or business banking services have lagged behind consumer services in their use of cloud and mobile banking technology.

2024 will see the pendulum swing the other way. Corporate banking is going to experience significant digital transformation. One big driving force for this will be how business customers ask themselves why they can’t have the same frictionless experience they enjoy with their personal banking service in their business banking service.

Ross Solomon, Head of Product Management, Customer Communications, Broadridge

2023 Highlights

While there are quite a few 2023 milestones in banking and financial services, it always comes down to the human experience.

Digital Transformation: Many companies continue to invest in digital transformation to enhance the overall customer experience. This includes the adoption of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, chatbots, and automation to streamline processes and improve customer interactions. Personalisation: Personalised customer experiences have become a key focus. Companies are leveraging data and analytics to understand customer preferences and deliver tailored products, services, and communications. Omni-Channel Experience: Providing a seamless experience across multiple channels (online, offline, mobile, social media) has been a priority. Customers expect consistent and integrated interactions, regardless of the platform they choose. Voice of the Customer Programmes: Organisations are increasingly prioritising customer feedback through VoC programmes. This involves gathering customer insights through surveys, social media, and other channels to better understand their needs and expectations. Customer Journey Mapping: Understanding and optimising the customer journey is critical. Companies are mapping out every touchpoint a customer has with the brand to identify pain points and areas for improvement.



2024 Forecasts

Looking ahead to 2024, I anticipate we will see more of the following.

Normalising AI – The hype around generative AI will likely decrease as it becomes a part of our daily lives. The integration of artificial intelligence and automation is likely to grow, streamlining processes, improving efficiency, and enhancing customer interactions, particularly in customer service and support functions. That said, AI is dependent on a single asset that many banks and financial services firms still have trouble with managing: data. That leads me to #2… Data centralisation & re-engineering – Companies have struggled to manage their internal proprietary data for a variety of reasons – from the reliance on end-of-life technology to mergers and acquisitions. Banks and financial firms need to establish a data strategy, data governance and data infrastructure that supports growing consumer expectations. In fact, according to our 2023 survey, only 28% of consumers say companies are “doing great” at customising their experiences based on the data companies have. There are so many benefits to getting data in order – and this is year to do it. Furthermore Hyper-Personalisation: Expect a continued emphasis on hyper-personalisation, with companies leveraging advanced analytics and AI to provide highly individualized customer experiences tailored to specific preferences, behaviours, and needs. Digital Acceleration – While paper isn’t going away, I am definitely anticipating an increase in digital adoption. With innovative, next-gen solutions, like Broadridge’s Wealth InFocus, consumers are getting the convenience and personalisation they desire; our survey revealed that 74% of consumers want this more personalised summary communication with goal-based performance updates, key activities, and recommendations. Collaborative Customer Experiences: Businesses may explore collaborative approaches to customer experiences, involving customers in the co-creation of products and services and seeking their input in decision-making processes. Looking at our 2023 consumer survey results, 69% of consumers want companies to improve their customer experience – a significant increase since 2019 (35%). I anticipate this trend to continue with customers seeking better experiences from their banks and financial services providers.



Monica Eaton, founder and CEO, Chargebacks911

10 banking and tech innovations that could determine the financial landscape in 2024:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

As perhaps the hottest topic in technology right now, this one is a no-brainer. AI tools like chatbots swiftly address queries, while biometric solutions bolster security and refine AML and KYC processes. From streamlining document analysis with computer vision to leveraging machine learning for improved lending and investment decisions, AI stands as a transformative pillar in banking.

Banking Process Automation

Banking process automation (or “BPA”) streamlines a myriad of banking operations. Through robotic process automation (RPA), tasks like invoice processing and payment approvals become more efficient. This automation extends to credit card fraud detection and mortgage processing, ensuring faster responses, enhanced compliance, and data-driven insights.

Blockchain & DeFi

Blockchain’s inherent transparency and security can reshape financial transactions. Its ability to streamline trade, automate via smart contracts, and facilitate rapid peer-to-peer payments makes it a game-changer. Especially with the rise of decentralised finance (DeFi), blockchain promises more inclusive and efficient financial services.

Advances in Cybersecurity

As custodians of vast data troves, banks prioritise cybersecurity. Tailored protocols, encryption tools, and AI-driven fraud detection mechanisms guard against threats. Anti-hacking software further strengthens banks’ defences, ensuring both data integrity and customer trust. As hackers come to embrace new technologies like AI, financial institutions must respond in kind.

Hyper-Personalised Banking

Banks today emphasise tailoring experiences. They can offer bespoke services by leveraging strategies like omnichannel banking and AI-driven financial recommendations. Tools from wealth management to buy now pay later (BNPL) projects heighten customer engagement and satisfaction.

Immersive Technologies in Banking

Augmented and virtual reality redefine customer and employee interactions. From VR-driven training modules to virtual showrooms for loan applications, immersive technologies captivate users. The emergence of Metaverse banks further signals an era of deeply engaging banking experiences.

Neo-banking

Digital-first neobanks champion convenience and efficiency. They operate without traditional brick-and-mortar constraints and can provide integrated services, from automated reconciliation to workflow management. All this can be done at no cost, or potentially even reduced costs to customers, as they require less overhead spending.

Open Banking

Open banking bridges banks with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Third-party developers access data securely through banking APIs, fostering innovations like embedded banking. The rise of banking-as-a-service (BaaS) further expands banks’ outreach and potential revenue streams.

Quantum Computing in Banking

Quantum computing offers a leap in processing prowess by tackling the limitations of classical computing. It may aid banks in tasks ranging from portfolio optimization to accurate financial forecasting, heralding a new age of computational finance. Emerging startups are at the forefront of crafting cost-effective quantum computers tailored for the banking sector. These quantum solutions will play pivotal roles, from refining derivative pricing to bolstering cybersecurity measures.

Transition to the Cloud

The shift to cloud computing facilitates agility and scalability in banking. By harnessing the cloud’s flexibility, banks can swiftly adapt to market changes, drive innovations, and better cater to evolving customer needs. They are also insulated from disruptions or potential security breaches resulting from the failure of a single static server.

Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments at Finastra

2024: the year of instant and tech-driven payments

Instant payments will dominate the headlines and board agendas in 2024. In 2023, we saw the launch of the US FedNow Service, while the European Commission announced its plan to mandate instant payments in euros. Around the world, more consumers and businesses will continue to demand instant, seamless payment services to manage their cash flow in real-time and improve user journeys.

Underpinning many instant payment infrastructures is ISO 20022. Banks are required to transition to the new messaging standard before November 2025, but many will implement the necessary changes ahead of time for a competitive advantage. Instant payments underpinned by ISO 20022 give banks access to richer and more structured data sets in real-time, enabling them to better automate processes, improve efficiencies and truly understand their customers to offer them more personalised services.

However, as payment innovation accelerates, so too does innovation in fraud. Payments operating in real-time bring increased risks of instant financial crime. Banks will need to invest in technologies such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for faster and more accurate sanctions screening, transaction monitoring and fraud detection. Additionally, more institutions will explore the use of generative AI (Gen AI). For example, to produce synthetic data that looks like fraud transactions, which will enable banks to build more robust models to identify new sets of fraud they’ve never seen before.

For banks to truly benefit from the move towards frictionless, instant and data-rich payments – without compromising fraud prevention – investment in payments modernisation will be key. Cloud solutions provide the agility that banks need to quickly transform and scale their operations to cope with increasing payment volumes. With Payments as a Service (PaaS), banks gain additional benefits, such as reduced time to market and value for new services, and at a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Isabel Fernandez, EVP, Lending at Finastra

2024: Modernisation, integration and collaboration

2023 shone a light on the importance of agility. Banks around the world were forced to navigate volatile global markets and supply chains, changing customer behaviours and disruptive technologies, alongside pressures to strengthen their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials. We do not expect this to ease in 2024, and yet many banks are struggling to adapt quickly enough.

Whether they are providing retail loans to consumers, or working capital finance to corporates, financial institutions will face continued demands from their customers for quicker, more seamless, and personalised lending experiences. To meet these demands and avoid being on the back foot, institutions need to prioritise modernisation – whether that be adopting a microservices approach, redeploying to the cloud or consuming ‘as a service’. By upgrading their technology, banks will be better equipped to adapt to changing market requirements, remain competitive, have access to better quality data, and securely decrease their time to value when bringing new services to market.

GenAI to accelerate in 2024

For me, the biggest tech trend of the moment, and one that will only continue to accelerate in 2024, is Gen AI. At Finastra, we’re very optimistic about its significant benefits for our customers and our people. I am thrilled about the quality enhancements it can bring in everything we do and the opportunity to give developers more time to unleash their creativity. It is an exciting time for the industry, and proof points will emerge as we test and learn with the technology. AI and machine learning are already being used to solve challenges in lending processes, such as document digitisation by ‘reading’ documents, extracting information, and offering actionable insights.

One of my primary beliefs is that finance is open, and ecosystems and networks will be critical for the success of financial services. We often talk about buy vs build, but for me, collaboration is essential. By integrating fintech applications into their platforms, banks will benefit from the latest technology to strengthen anti-fraud measures, access to ESG data and analytics, and process automation. Despite ongoing uncertainty in 2024, I am confident about the future. By embracing modernisation, capitalising on the potential offered by Gen AI, and leveraging the power of the network, the financial services industry has the opportunity to undergo a transformational shift.

David Maisey, CEO, MultiPay Global Solutions

Loyalty dies

The cost-of-living crisis will kill loyalty. According to research by McKinsey, around half of consumers reported switching brands in 2022, compared with only one-third in 2020. More worrying for retailers, about 90% said they’d keep changing. With the cost-of-living crisis set to continue into 2024, loyalty will die as customers search for lower prices, exclusive offers, and a better customer experience (CX). As a result, brands will need to double down on the personalisation of offers if they are to retain customers.

Retailers cash in on data

2024 will see the retail business model flipped on its head. Building on the success of using customer data and analytics to deliver tailored and personalised customer experiences, retailers will accelerate selling access to their treasure trove of data to advertisers, suppliers, and brands. By the end of the year, reports of retailers generating a third of their revenue from the sale of data will emerge.

In-store Pay By Bank goes mainstream

The arrival of Pay By Bank, a new alternative payment method (APM) that allows consumers to pay for goods and services in-store via an account-to-account transfer, sees growing traction among retailers. Transactions are facilitated by scanning a QR code and automatically opening their mobile banking app to authenticate and authorise payment. Giving shoppers a quick and convenient payment method and retailers lower transaction fees, Pay By Bank cements itself as a favoured payment by the end of the year.

Digital footpaths break into the boardroom

Having led the way in payment innovation for several years, digital payments like Pay By Bank, smart speaker payments, and biometric authentication are leaving digital footpaths behind. Once solely used by customer experience (CX) teams, digital footpaths will become ubiquitous across retail businesses in 2024 and break into the boardroom. Using digital footpaths from payment data, retailers will realise the opportunities they have been missing and identify new areas of business growth. From new product offerings to launching new channels and even where to open new stores, digital footpaths will provide the most valuable insights to retailers in 2024.

Alasdair Anderson, vice president and general manager of EMEA, Protegrity

The explosion of AI capabilities in 2023 and the subsequent surge in business interest to harness these capabilities have created unprecedented demand for data. Providing the necessary data to fuel AI models is expected to be one of the most intricate challenges in 2024. Throughout the year, we’ve witnessed the emergence of obstacles aimed at restricting the free flow of data. This is evident in the growing trend of data nationalism, with individual countries implementing bans on data transfers and insisting on the enforcement of data residency regulations.

The rise in data protectionism

Furthermore, there has been a rise in data protectionism, where commercial entities have established protective measures or paywalls to prevent their content from being used as training data for AI models.

Meeting the demand for data is essential to banks’ ambitions to use AI for both growth and safeguarding their financial stability. This will necessitate a fundamental shift in control strategies and organisational approaches.

The traditional data governance approach reliant on human controls and individual decision making has consistently created bottlenecks in data supply. The increasing need for data to support AI development will lead banks to transition away from human decision processes and move toward intelligent automation of their data governance and protection systems, most likely incorporating AI in this transformation. I believe that the solution to the data supply challenge for AI lies in the realm of intelligent automation, creating a potential virtuous circle.

Anthony Cammarano, global VP of security, privacy and strategy, Protegrity

In the evolving landscape of the financial sector, data protection and privacy have emerged as pivotal trend. As banks strive to enhance their customer experiences and anticipate the needs of future clients the demand for faster decision-making and predictive analytics has surged, necessitating the acquisition of vast volumes of new data. However, this influx of data is accompanied by substantial challenges, including fraud, stringent national regulations, and the imperative need to safeguard consumer privacy. The future of banking innovation hinges on a bank’s ability to expand its data ecosystem while effectively mitigating these risks. This paradigm shift underscores the urgency for the financial sector to revamp its outdated data practices and embrace new technologies, such as those rooted in zero-trust principles. This transformation will pave the way for a truly global, borderless data strategy, ensuring that data privacy and security remain at the forefront of banking innovation.

Leo Labeis, CEO, REGnosys

Although the fintech ecosystem faced a tough macro environment throughout 2023, RegTech has emerged as one of the fastest advancing areas of financial technology over the past year and we can expect this growth to continue over the course of 2024.

Sector growth is particularly evident in regulatory reporting – a sub-sector of RegTech that will become an even greater area of focus next year given 2024’s uniquely busy regulatory calendar. Over the next 12 months we will reach the deadlines for reforms to several global reporting regimes. These include the implementation of CFTC Rewrite 3.2 in January, EMIR Refit (both the European and UK versions), JSFA, MAS and ASIC.

2024: an unprecedented year of sea change

As a result, 2024 is set to be an unprecedented year of sea change across the industry and RegTech solutions will play a central role in helping firms comply with the new standards.

The Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) programme provides a clear example of how new technology can help financial institutions navigate these changes. Under the legacy approach, reporting firms create their own reporting solution, inevitably resulting in inconsistencies and duplication of costs. DRR changes this by allowing market participants to work together to develop a standardised interpretation of the regulation and store it in a digital, openly accessible format.

Importantly, firms which adopt DRR early in the cycle, starting from the first stage of the revised CFTC rules last year, will accumulate the largest benefits on their initial implementation. They can leverage a single DRR gateway across all jurisdictions and adopt a truly global strategy to regulatory reforms. Overall, we can expect initiatives like DRR to continue to lead the way in RegTech innovation throughout 2024.

David Nunn, CEO at Rvvup

Even with a challenging global macro environment over the last 18 months, payments continue to see remarkable growth hitting $2.2trn in revenue, an 11% annual increase.

Fragmentation in payments continues to increase and transactions are becoming increasingly disconnected from traditional accounts (McKinsey calls this the new Decoupled Era). These trends are visible on the ground with merchants who are forced to manage the new multi-payment rail era, delivering the payment method choice their customers want, without the associated increase in complexity and cost.

The rise and rise of Instant Payments

With the rise of Instant Payments now reaching 12% of SEPA’s credit transfer volume, the expectation is this is set to double, but could quadruple if regulatory intervention forces adoption. This will put more pressure on the now legacy card rail network which, while still dominant, is seeing ongoing erosion of its market share. In addition, merchants- including our customers- are keen to shift value to real-time account-to-account and open banking payments to realise instant settlement and lower transaction costs. While end buyer adoption is taking time and will impact margins for incumbent payment providers, this new technology as well as digital currency technology is creating new opportunities.

AI interoperability with data: the new frontier

Payments will continue to fragment, but also advance from cost centre to revenue generator, becoming a weapon for businesses to better convert and draw wider customer insights to differentiate.

Better data extraction will drive these insights and become increasingly important for sales, marketing, customer retention and reducing fraud. How AI interoperates with data to improve all these areas will become a new frontier.

New multi-payment method adoption will take hold across multiple distinct payment rails. Avoidance of addressing will exacerbate cart abandonment; but integrating seamlessly across the different payment rails of card, bank and DLT will need a new generation of payment provider.

Identity will be increasingly important to validate because of the threat of AI and its deepfake capabilities. However, AI is also likely the solution to the problem it creates.

David Dowhan, Chief Product Officer at SavvyMoney

In the ever-evolving environment of finance, the year 2024 presents financial institutions with a pivotal choice: adapt or be left behind. To remain relevant, banks and credit unions must decide between forging partnerships with fintech companies or embarking on their own technological investments. Waiting on the sidelines is not an option, for the rapidly shifting landscape may leave them without customers or a viable business model.

Fintechs’ forward-thinking approaches to leveraging technology are key to attracting the younger generation who demand more than just conventional banking services. The time for action is now for institutions that are serious about staying ahead of the curve and remaining attractive in the changing financial market.

AI-powered chatbots

One significant development on the horizon for 2024 is the rise of AI-powered chatbots. These chatbots are becoming increasingly sophisticated, offering consumers quick and precise answers to their financial inquiries, all without the need to wait for a live agent. This technology’s potential extends beyond basic queries; it can deliver personalised financial advice and recommendations tailored to individual needs and circumstances.

This accessibility to financial information and support promises to be a game-changer, allowing consumers to seek assistance when they need it most. Some consumers actually prefer speaking to a chatbot when discussing their financial health because AI-powered chatbots won’t (and can’t) pass judgment for a low credit score or missing a few payments.

2024 represents a turning point

The importance of financial wellness cannot be overstated in this era. FIs must wholeheartedly embrace digital transformation to provide hyper-personalised financial guidance, create innovative products and services and identify customers at risk of financial distress. By actively assisting consumers in improving their financial health, banks and credit unions can mitigate the risk of defaults and simultaneously cultivate more meaningful relationships with their clientele. This, in turn, leads to increased customer loyalty and greater profitability for the financial institution.

In the dynamic world of finance, those who fail to adapt will undoubtedly be left behind. 2024 is not merely another year; it’s a turning point where forward-thinking institutions must harness the power of fintech partnerships, AI chatbots and personalized financial wellness strategies to thrive in the ever-changing landscape of finance.

Yanki Onen, CEO and co-founder of wamo

In 2024, I believe we’ll see a huge shift in the business banking sector. SMEs in particular have had a rough 12 months and more than ever they’re in need of tailored support from banks to help them weather the storm. Banking is a services industry, but often banks forget that part. Relationships, trust, and personalised support are the cornerstones of successful business banking.

As we move into next year, I think we’ll start to see this prioritised as SMEs search for banking partners that truly understand their problems. As entirely digital products are becoming the new norm, human touch and empathy will define the new era of business banking, empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to thrive.

Flexible banking solutions will be key

As we move into 2024, the rising cost of living and inflation will continue to present unprecedented challenges for businesses. Demand will rise for banks that can provide the responsive and adaptable support that businesses need during these times. In this environment, flexible banking solutions will be key, especially alternative credit options. Business owners are consumers too and increasingly expect to see the same innovation in consumer lending offered at the business level. Interest in short term credit solutions such as B2B BNPL are only going to gain traction as SMEs continue to navigate economic uncertainty. By facilitating easier and more affordable credit options, we not only help bolster the SME sector but also contribute to its overall economic resilience. I believe that this will be essential for businesses to navigate the changing financial landscape in 2024.