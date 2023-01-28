Forter has acquired Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv. The acquisition strengthens the company’s existing fraud management capabilities and adds Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise to Forter’s roster.

Michael Reitblat, CEO and co-founder of Forter, tells RBI: “Bots are becoming incredibly sophisticated and continue to target the world’s largest brands. The business impact is very real – everything from loss of trust and reputational damage to customer attrition. With Immue, we’re not only extending our bot detection capabilities to cover the entire customer lifecycle – from account creation to checkout – but we’re also adding Immue’s domain-specific expertise to the Forter team.”

Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud orchestrators frequently competing against legitimate customers for the most sought-after items, most commonly in the ticketing and footwear/apparel industries. Forter’s data found that merchants who balance high demand with low quantity face 5-6x more bot attacks than their counterparts.

Reitblat adds: “Immue provides a bot mitigation layer, an undefeatable Captcha, the ability to regulate bots during hype and flash sales, and more – all capabilities we’ll build into our core Trust platform.”

For Forter and its clients, the deal means that Forter has added power to remain one step ahead of fraudsters. Reitblat concludes: “That is what protects our merchants and their customers. This acquisition is a powerful combination of fraud, consumer and industry intelligence that will ultimately empower the world’s biggest brands to block fraud, build trust and drive revenue.”

Forter: a unicorn since 2020

Forter acquired unicorn status in November 2020. It provides fraud prevention solutions for enterprise online retailers. The company’s Decision-As-a-Service fraud prevention platform employs various data points to analyse transactions and harnesses cyber intelligence, elastic identity, and behavioural analysis for evaluating a customer’s profile. Its fraud prevention platform enables its users to access and identify any fraudulent decisions for their transactions within their own system. Forter provides access to its decision dashboard to the users. The company’s platform is a fully automated system that prevents credit card fraud, account takeover, identity theft, returns abuse, and eliminates rules, scores and manual reviews.