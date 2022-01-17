In the second half of 2021 venture financing deals increased significantly by 60.7% from the same period in 2020.

This marks an acceleration in growth from the 21.7% increase in deals seen from the first six months of 2020 to the same period in 2021.

During this time, the region that saw the biggest increase in the number of deals was The Asia-Pacific region.

Deals rose by 88.9% in the region.

From the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021, the largest regional increase in deals was also seen in The Asia-Pacific region.

The region saw a 550% increase in deals.

During second half of 2021, venture financing deals accounted for 40.5% of deals taking place in the sector. This represents an increase from the figure of 17% in second half of 2020.

GlobalData's deals database is a comprehensive repository that looks at mergers, acquisitions, venture financing, equity offerings, asset transactions, partnerships and debt offerings taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

The database details key deal information, such as deal summary, deal rationale, deal financials, parties involved, advisors and deal payment modes.

By tracking the proportion of various types of deals in each sector we can gauge which sectors are seeing growth and where others are struggling.

The highest value venture financing deal that took place in 2021 (where the deal value was known) was the $941.8 million secured by Honeycomb Energy.

The database states that the rationale behind this deal was as follows: "The proceeds raised, will be used for the research and development of new technologies, the construction of Changzhou Phase IV production base, Changzhou R & D center and Changzhou headquarters management center."