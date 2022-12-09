Belgium-based company KBC Group ’s IT hiring declined 17.9% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.19% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 26.23% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 0.32% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops KBC Group IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by KBC Group, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 51.37% in August 2021, and a 20.2% drop over July 2021, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 17.27% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 17.28%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.3% in August 2021, a 17.65% drop from July 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at KBC Group

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 54.54% share, which marked a 53.92% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 38.25%, registering a 1358.33% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 7.21% share and a 312.5% rise over July 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 37.16% share in August 2021, a 2990.91% growth over July 2021. Belgium featured next with a 22.19% share, down 25.91% over the previous month. Bulgaria recorded a 16.07% share, a decline of 26.13% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead KBC Group IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.72%, down by 19.4% from July 2021. Entry Level positions with a 19.02% share, a decline of 16.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.26% share, down 9.3% over July 2021.