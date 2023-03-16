White Clay will offer Axiom Bank data, insight and guidance that will help Axiom grow its core business and find new ways to increase its customer data.

Executive vice president and CIO Michael Coyne welcomed the announcement.

“White Clay’s solution provides us with greater visibility into customer relationships, which will improve customer experiences. It’s important that we have partners that help us remain resilient and uncover growth opportunities.

“Equipped with White Clay’s insights, we can support customers and businesses left behind by big banks, as well as influence product and innovation”, he continued.

Coyne also mentioned the speed at which the White Clay team works as another reason for the partnership with White Clay.

Axiom Bank serves individual customers as well as small and middle-sized businesses. In October 2022, it joined forces with BankiFi, an open-banking API and embedded banking platform.

The partnership allows Axiom to help business customers better track and manage their business finances using BankiFi’s embedded banking services.

Scott Earwood, director of community solutions at White Clay, said: “At White Clay, we take a consultative approach to our partnerships and see ourselves as more than a technology provider.

“Our relationship with Axiom Bank is an example of this; we implemented our solution in 90 days and continue to help shape their data strategy. This is the start of a successful partnership, and we look forward to working with them to bring new capabilities to the community banking space”, Earwood concluded.