WiseAlpha, the business that invented fractional bonds, has launched a new wealth management site and white-label solution, ensuring it’s simple for wealth managers to provide customers with access to fractional bonds.
Corporate bonds can provide consistent income and equity-like returns without the same amount of risk.
Prior to WiseAlpha, private investors had essentially no substantial access to the bond market, in spite of the ICMA valuing the government and corporate debt securities markets at about €128trn ($139trn).
Every investment required extensive documentation and a minimum commitment of £100,000, resulting in a primarily institutional market.
Moreover, the procedure was streamlined by WiseAlpha’s in-house technology platform, and its Fractional Bond product lowers the minimum investment to only £100, making it feasible for individual investors to purchase bonds from overseas corporations like Apple or FTSE companies like Ocado.
The Fractional Bond product is enhanced by the new B2B2C Solutions service for institutional customers. Wealth managers, banks, and brokers can now easily collaborate with WiseAlpha to offer fractional bonds to their clientele.
In addition, the WiseAlpha interface can be used for this, or they can offer partners a white-label option so they can market the portal with their own logo.
According to WiseAlpha, there will be significant expansion in this field in the upcoming years. Individual investors have already transacted over £100m on the WiseAlpha platform; this amount will grow rapidly as the platform develops through institutional partnerships.
Shortly after its introduction, WiseAlpha’s most recent round of funding was oversubscribed. By exposing those same private investors to its expansion, it signifies the next phase for a business committed to the revolution in the corporate bond market.
Rezaah Ahmad, founder & executive director stated: “Our purpose is the democratisation of the corporate bond market. The FCA recently expressed a desire to widen its participation in this market. At WiseAlpha, we were ahead of the curve, making it easy and affordable for individual investors. Our new partnerships with wealth managers and banks will broaden access further, and we will be there for investors every step of the way.”