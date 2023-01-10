The bank is hiring data analysts, engineers, developers, network operators, management and finance specialists. Credit: Alex Kotliarskyi on Unsplash.

US-based bank Western Alliance Bank has expanded its presence in Ohio by opening a new technology hub in Westerville.

The lender, a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bancorporation, plans to invest $2.2m in the hub, which will create 150 jobs.

Western Alliance Bank is hiring data analysts, engineers, developers, network operators, management, finance specialists and others for the new hub.

The technology hub is aimed at supporting the bank’s product portfolio and business by acquiring and retaining talent across data analytics, cyber security, software development, finance and IT.

Western Alliance Bank chief operating officer Tim Boothe said: “We are building a high-performing technology enterprise for our high-performing bank, and we were drawn to this outstanding part of Ohio.

“The robust talent pipeline, concentration of finance and technology companies and competitive business environment in the Columbus Region is the type of ecosystem we were looking for when scouting locations across the country.”

The lender, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, currently employs nearly 3,400 people and has over $65bn in assets.

Westerville city economic development director Rachel Ray said: “Our finance cluster and broader business community is proud to welcome Western Alliance, one of the best-performing banks in the country, to Westerville.

“Westerville is already home to dozens of companies that specialise in technology and finance, so combined with the region’s highly educated talent pipeline, we know that Western Alliance will thrive in this community.”