Wells Fargo plans to bring employees back to office next month

US banking group Wells Fargo is working on a return to office plan for employees, Bloomberg reported citing a memo from chief operating officer Scott Powell.

Employees of most groups including those operating in the consumer-facing unit and those in enterprise functions will return to the office in a ‘hybrid flexible model’ from 14 March 2021.

Employees from operations and contact-centre will join the office after staff employees.

Powell was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an interview: “When we start returning to the office it is going to be a lot of flexibility, way more flexibility than we had before the pandemic.”

Wells Fargo’s new work model will require employees to spend three days a week in the office in most cases.

“We will adapt the model as we go forward, as we know more,” Powell added.

At the end of last year, Wells Fargo had a headcount of 249,435.

Initially, it had planned to bring them back to the office in September 2021. However, the lender delayed the return and then postponed it indefinitely in December 2021 due to the spread of Covid-19.

As per the memo, full vaccinated employees can return to the office at will and resume business meetings, travel, and client visits.

Notably, Wells Fargo has not put in place a vaccine mandate but is encouraging employees to get vaccinated.