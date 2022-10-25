US Bank collaborates with Adobe to boost personalisation in consumer banking

Image: Presently, over 80% of consumer transactions and nearly 65% of loan sales at US Bank are being digitally handled. Credit: Alexander Grey on Unsplash.

US Bank has announced collaboration with Adobe to deliver enhanced online and in-branch customer experiences that are personalised to individuals’ requirements.

This collaboration builds on the digital transformation at US Bank that enables customers to have a steady experience across branches and on web and mobile platforms, and make bank transactions in a way that suits their requirements.

Presently, over 80% of consumer transactions and nearly 65% of loan sales at US Bank are being digitally handled.

With several touchpoints, the Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) will aid in delivering a single view of the customer, offering greater accuracy in providing right content on time via the appropriate channel.

US Bank chief strategy and marketing officer Kai Sakstrup said: “We have made substantial investments in modernising our marketing technology stack, in support of the tremendous growth and engagement in digital channels.

“It is important to us to provide a seamless experience whether a customer is completing a transaction in person, online or on the mobile app. The Adobe Experience Platform underpins our goal to address the changing needs of customers, who demand more meaningful interactions with a financial services partner, while providing a foundation to reshape how we engage corporate clients in the future.”

Adobe Experience Cloud senior vice president Anjul Bhambhri said: “US Bank is a leader in the financial services sector, setting an example as brands prioritise making the digital economy more personal.

“With Adobe Experience Platform, marketers at US Bank can rally around a single view of the customer, driving an always-on personalisation strategy that can evolve with consumer expectations and be in full compliance with strict industry rules and regulations.”

Adobe Experience Platform offers a suite of tools for US Bank to securely activate data for large-scale personalisation.

Equipped with Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Data Platform (Real-Time CDP), US Bank can support highly personalised experiences, which has become essential for financial services brands as the digital economy expands.

As a central hub, AEP brings together online and offline data, in turn allowing better experiences by placing consumer preferences at the core. Furthermore, AEP enables US Bank to further streamline communication in terms of frequency, campaign and offers, and thereby bolstering governance and controls for how data is utilised.

US Bank also intends to use Customer AI within AEP to support the delivery of marketing offers to several groups of customers.

Customer AI is powered by Adobe’s AI engine Adobe Sensei. It offers deeper insights from data and automates decision-making processes.

These insights help US Bank to customise outreach for services, such as retirement plans and bank loans, thereby bolstering conversion and customer retention.

In July, US consumer watchdog imposed a $37.5m fine on US Bank for accessing consumer data to open sham accounts without their permission.