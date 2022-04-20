UniCredit renews open banking partnership with Worldline

Italian banking group UniCredit has selected Worldline as its Open Banking Third Party Provider (TPP) provider for two more years.

The tie-up is aimed at allowing UniCredit’s customers to access their accounts in banks across Europe using one application programming interface (API).

Using Worldline’s services, UniCredit will also be able to offer Account Information Services (AIS) and Payment Initiation Services (PIS).

Furthermore, the tie-up will allow UniCredit to discover new business opportunities to develop new services for both corporate and individual customers, the bank noted.

The Italian lender has been using Worldline’s open banking service since 2020. The payment services provider has 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

UniCredit head of transactions and payments Luca Corsini said: “In the past two years, Worldline has proven their Open Banking capabilities by providing cost-effective reach across Europe and enabling the services that our customers require.

“In addition, we are currently also building further on the opportunities that arise from PSD2 and Open Banking.”

Worldline Financial Services chief business division officer Alessandro Baroni says: “As a leading and fast-growing Paytech company, we want to support our clients to flourish in the API driven-economy beyond their regional markets and grasp opportunities from Open Banking and Open Finance. We are proud that UniCredit decided to extend our existing partnership.”

Other than the open banking, Worldline also handles UniCredit’s all SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) transactions, instant payments, multi-currency, domestic and high-value payments in Austria and Germany.