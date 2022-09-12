Turkey’s fintech Fimple set to scale up global presence

Fimple launched its operations in London earlier this year. Credit: Business Wire.

Fimple, a Turkey-based fintech startup that offers cloud-based financial services, has announced plans to expand its operations globally.

Earlier this year, the company launched its operations in London.

According to the company officials, Fimple has drawn investments worth over $2m in two months as part of a pre-seed investment tour.

Fimple co-founder and managing director Mucahit Gundebahar said: “With these substantial investments – coupled with our strategic location in the UK – we have already taken the first step onto the global arena.

“From our new location in London, the heart of the global fintech ecosystem, we aim to meet the needs of the international financial sector with our wide range of advanced cloud-based tech solutions.

As part of the expansion plan, the startup is currently focusing on its operations in the European market.

Gundebahar said: “From London, we hope to rapidly expand into other geographies, including Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Before the end of 2024, we plan to have several regional offices in Eastern Europe and the Arabian Gulf, including one in Dubai.”

Additionally, the company plans to double the size of its staff by the end of this year.

Fimple provides digital banks and other financial institutions with customised “natural” cloud-based technology solutions.

These solutions help users with efficient backend-as-a-service (BaaS) and platform business models. Fimple was founded by Gundebahar and Abdurrahman Cinar in March this year. By August, the company roped in 30 engineers with expertise in multiple areas of banking technology.