Superscript has teamed up with TSB as the exclusive business insurance provider, offering coverage in five minutes or less through the bank’s integrated online marketplace.
Furthermore, the partnership will see existing and new TSB customers offered free commercial legal protection insurance with any chosen Superscript cover for a lifetime. This includes easy access to a 24/7 legal and tax advice helpline where customers can manage legal affairs as if they had an in-house team.
In addition, the collaboration displays a further step for TSB in the evolution of its digital proposition for small businesses. The bank is adding Seperscript to a lineup of six providers across other service categories in its digital marketplace.
These include Enterprise Nation, Be the Business, Funding Circle, Square and ADOBE.
Henry Newby, partnerships director at Superscript, said: “The partnership with TSB is a huge milestone for us as TSB is a major leading high street bank with a modern ethos and a strong focus on building out their digital proposition. Together with TSB we are providing more value for their business banking customers through this new business-critical product, which will be accessed through an integrated and hassle-free business insurance journey.
“We’re already thinking about the future with TSB, this being the first step of a collaborative relationship where we can further develop a tech and data-driven embedded insurance offering that TSB customers won’t be able to find elsewhere.”
Adeel Hyder, business banking director at TSB, added: “We are delighted to have Superscript on board to further enhance our commitment to developing a richer digital business banking experience for our small business customers.
“Small businesses make up the vast majority of our business banking customers, and Superscript’s small business proposition is perfectly suited to serve them.”