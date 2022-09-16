Truist Financial launches new AI-powered virtual assistant

Truist Assist uses leverages natural language processing and natural language understanding. Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

US-based Truist Financial has announced the launch of a new digital virtual assistant power by artificial intelligence (AI) Technology for its mobile banking app and online platform.

Dubbed Truist Assist, the new service leverages natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) to answer customers’ queries and provide financial information.

Truist Assist, which is a self-service channel, embeds Truist contact centres to allow customers to connect to Truist’s team if they need a deeper level of support.

The new virtual assistant is available on the Truist personal banking platform, which offers both retail and wealth services.

Currently, it supports over 100 common support queries and digital banking questions ranging from viewing account details to managing alerts.

Truist head of digital and contact centre banking Sherry Graziano said: “The launch of Truist Assist is another milestone on our journey to co-create a client experience that is digital first, with the option of human touch.

“Guided by our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, we’re continuing to deliver a care-driven digital banking platform to foster seamless connections between clients’ financial lives and personal lives.”

Truist head of client enablement Chad Elley said: “So many of our teammates across the company came together as one team to launch Truist Assist.

“Experts from our lines of business, design and technology teams worked side by side to deliver an innovative solution grounded in care that is unlike any other AI assistant on the market.”

Last month, Truist acquired the Zaloni Arena platform to enhance its technology capabilities.