Just Group (“Just”) and Timeline has decided to collaborate to give financial advisers access to Timeline’s modern planning technology. This is so they may model the advantages of including an assured income through Just’s distinct Secure Lifetime Income (“SLI”) solution into their clients’ retirement portfolios.

By offering sustained income and greater portfolio values for legacy planning, SLI as part of a SIPP drawdown portfolio may boost client outcomes.

Advisers can model using SLI in their client plans and evaluate and test different choices for their clients with the use of Timeline’s planning software.

In addition, the collaboration offers creative assets that generate guaranteed income and enhanced customer outcomes delivered through sophisticated planning software.

Kavi Myladoor, retirement income director at retirement specialist Just, stated: “Using Timeline software, advisers will be able to demonstrate to their SIPP clients how SLI can help them achieve an improved aggregate investment performance, whilst mitigating the risks that their clients will be exposed to in retirement. We are delighted to have entered into this partnership with Timeline to collectively help the industry solve decumulation challenges.”

Ed Carey, chief commercial officer at Timeline, added: “This partnership with Just Group shows how Timeline’s planning tech can adapt to new innovations in the market and ensure financial planners can model a range of options for their clients. It’s part of our mission to help millions of people to retire with confidence. We’re excited Just Group are using our planning tech to demonstrate the value of this innovative option for retirement portfolios.”

Following a twofold expansion in the number of adviser companies and AUM in 2023, Timeline reported that it will enter 2024 with £4bn ($5bn) in customer assets under management (AUM).