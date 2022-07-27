Temenos partners Wipro to accelerate modernisation of banks

Banking technology provider Temenos and IT services provider Wipro have formed an alliance to support banks’ modernisation.

The tie-up is anticipated to enable banks of various sizes to accelerate their go-to-market strategies in countries including the US, the UK and Australia.

As part of the partnership, Temenos’ open platform for composable banking will leverage Wipro’s technical expertise and industry insights.

They hope to deliver large-scale transformations from front-end digital capabilities to back-end transactional processing.

The announcement follows Temenos’ new partner-first strategy to support expansion into new markets and faster adoption of its platform.

Through the partnership, Wipro has become a global partner as part of the Temenos IMPACT partner programme, which will see it provide domain expertise to design, test, implement and extend Temenos’ technology.

Temenos EVP – global head of SaaS & partner ecosystem Ross Mallace said: “By partnering with companies like Wipro, we can help banks unlock the full potential of our composable banking platform.

Wipro will extend our client’s ability to leverage our broad set of banking capabilities to increase efficiency, create outstanding customer experiences, and grow their business.

“We have worked with Wipro for many years, and we’re excited for this new phase of our partnership. Together we can help banks turn their challenges into opportunities, as banking embraces the digital era.”

Wipro global BFSI domain & solutions head Harpreet Arora said: “The evolution of the business landscape, coupled with emerging technologies, is compelling banks to shift and enhance their models.

“As a leading transformation service provider to the financial services industry, Wipro will bring unmatched experience and help Temenos clients drive business growth, and propel financial institutions to the forefront of their digital transformation.”

In May, Temenos allied with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to run its solutions on the cloud platform.