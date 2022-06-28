Technisys integrates platform with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services

Technisys, a cloud-native core banking platform, has announced its integration with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services to accelerate financial institutions’ digital transformation.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling financial institutions to personalise banking experience, adopt digital innovations, unlock new revenue streams, and reduce operational costs.

Technisys noted that the integration can be leveraged for scalability by banks with up to 150 million customers.

The said integration is anticipated to provide a ‘strong’ and ‘well-defined’ path to building a complete banking ecosystem for clients.

Technisys CEO Mike Santos said: “Our integration with Microsoft strengthens our commitment to redefining the banking experience for consumers and business owners. We are empowering banks to create and deliver novel and tailored financial products, designed to be integral to customer lifestyles.

“Now, combined with Microsoft Azure’s cloud computing platform, we will enable FIs to embrace a digital transformation more quickly and cost-effectively – without disrupting day-to-day business.”

Microsoft corporate vice president of worldwide financial services Bill Borden said: “Technisys’ integration with Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services enables financial institutions to accelerate their digital journey and transition to a cloud model.

“We know that pursuing a digital transformation is challenging, but with the powerful capabilities of both Technisys and Microsoft we can empower our customers to innovate faster and focus more on delivering value to their customers, versus maintaining their legacy systems.”

Earlier this year, American digital personal finance firm SoFi Technologies brokered a deal to buy Technisys in a deal valued at approximately $1.1bn.