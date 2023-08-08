By teaming up, merchants in Canada can now offer regulated B2B financing options to their business customers using the Tabit plugin, which is powered by Jifiti’s embedded lending platform. Businesses, in turn, will be able to provide their customers with instalment loans and net terms during their shopping journey.

Online merchants can download the Tabit plugin from any big e-commerce platform marketplaces, including Shopify and BigCommerce. In addition, they can customise their user experience based on their needs and start offering instalment loans and net terms to business buyers.

Elias Beaino, executive vice president at Tabit, said: “Through our partnership with Jifiti, we look forward to making the business buyer journey as simple, seamless and streamlined as it is for consumers. Using our branded e-commerce platform plugins, merchants in Canada will be able to grow their sales and cart sizes while simultaneously building loyal customer relationships.

Jifiti is a fintech powering embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders and merchants worldwide. In September 2021, Ikea’s parent company Ingka Group acquired a minority stake in Jifiti for $22m.

Victor Ofstein, chief strategy officer at Jifiti, welcomed the partnership with Tabit.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Tabit to help businesses in Canada easily finance their purchases in the most responsible and affordable way possible”, Ofstein said. “At Jifiti, we strive to form partnerships with like-minded industry leaders in order to bring value to everyone involved, merchants and their customers, and this partnership achieves exactly that.”